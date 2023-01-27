Pfizer Employee Attacks Journalists After Video Release on COVID Vaccines

Videos by OutKick

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer may have theoretically been exploring mutating the coronavirus themselves to develop future vaccines.

That’s according to a newly released video from investigative reporting outlet Project Veritas.

The company’s Twitter account posted a video Wednesday of a Pfizer employee, Jordan Trishton Walker, claiming that the company had internal discussions to that effect.

While it’s unclear if the person in the video was accurately describing Pfizer’s intent, it’s notable that such concepts have even been considered by researchers.

The full length video explains that the Pfizer employee denied such a practice would be considered gain of function enhancement. Instead, he described the process as “directed evolution.”

Essentially, they could tailor future booster doses to variants before they emerge publicly.

Project Veritas confronted him in public recently, where he denied the company was considering “directed evolution,” and that he was lying to impress a date.

Walker reacted physically, going after James O’Keefe and destroying an iPad. He also apparently called NYPD and unsuccessfully attempted to prevent O’Keefe from leaving.

Many Concerning Details on Pfizer

There are any number of concerning assertions made in the original video.

They may or may not have considered engaging in such behavior. But that’s far from the only major issue.

Walker explains that there’s essentially a revolving door of regulators who go easy on drug makers.

Essentially, because government officials want to work at pharma giants like Pfizer after leaving government, they’re less interested in criticizing their work.

Walker even admits that it’s bad for the public, because they’re not engaging with the proper scrutiny.

Perhaps this trend is best exemplified by Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who then joined the board of Pfizer.

If there are lucrative positions for the taking, what incentive is there for regulators to treat pharmaceutical companies with skepticism?

This has become a recurring issue with regulatory bodies, who beyond financial pressures, have often faced political interference as well.

Government officials are supposed to protect the public. Instead, they’ve abdicated responsibilities to protect future job prospects.

Pfizer has made billions from the development of mRNA COVID vaccines. As the pandemic recedes, there’s no doubt they’d like to keep the “cash cow” coming.

And unfortunately, those at the FDA and other agencies could be trying to cash in themselves.