FDA, CDC and NIH Employees Are Quitting in Droves Due To Political Interference From the Biden Administration

A new report at Substack on Thursday detailed a concerning new trend among employees at U.S. public health agencies.

As the report details, many doctors and credentialed experts are furious about what’s happening within their organizations:

“The calls and text messages are relentless. On the other end are doctors and scientists at the top levels of the NIH, FDA and CDC. They are variously frustrated, exasperated and alarmed about the direction of the agencies to which they have devoted their careers.”

It gets worse. One “senior FDA official” told the writers that the regulatory body is giving people “bad advice:”

“It’s like a horror movie I’m being forced to watch and I can’t close my eyes,” one senior FDA official lamented. “People are getting bad advice and we can’t say anything.”

That bad advice mostly relates to the relentless push to get young children vaccinated and/or boosted against COVID.

The case for vaccinating kids has never been particularly strong.

Despite the small sample sizes and discouragingly poor results from the mRNA trials, the FDA recently authorized the vaccines for toddlers up to 5 years old. The CDC immediately signed off as well.

That led a CDC employee to express their disappointment and embarrassment at the obvious politicization of the organization:

“’There’s been a large amount of turnover. Morale is low,” one high level official at the CDC told us. “’Things have become so political, so what are we there for?’” Another CDC scientist told us: “’I used to be proud to tell people I work at the CDC. Now I’m embarrassed.’”

Political interference has become an increasingly major issue since the Biden administration took over. Their recent and premature announcement regarding the roll out of 4th shots being just the latest example:

The report details these exact concerns; low quality data analysis is leading to poor decision making based on political pressure:

“The heads of their agencies are using weak or flawed data to make critically important public health decisions. That such decisions are being driven by what’s politically palatable to people in Washington or to the Biden administration. And that they have a myopic focus on one virus instead of overall health.”

Imagine if this story had been released during the Trump administration. It would be front page news on every major media outlet in the country.

Headlines would read “Anti-science President Trump Forcing Enlightened Experts to Resign Due to Political Meddling.”

Instead, it’ll be ignored because the media shares Biden’s political ideology.

It’s not just the vaccine authorizations; the CDC and others have been demonstrably wrong about other major aspects of COVID policy.

School masking and school closures were specifically mentioned in the report as major areas of concern. Both have had significant negative side effects while accomplishing nothing as far as reducing transmission.

What’s worse is that many in the public health profession pushed for those policies to continue, long after it was clear that they made no impact on the spread of the virus and would inevitably hurt kids.

The lack of humility, awareness and willingness to admit mistakes has been a consistent feature out of the FDA, CDC and NIH.

Supposed “experts” like Dr. Fauci have become politicized figures with their blatant displays of ego and open support of politicians like Andrew Cuomo while opposing others, namely Ron DeSantis.

The mass resignations and low morale paints a disturbing but unsurprising picture of life in the politically compromised agencies. While they’re supposed to be dispassionate and non-partisan, there is no explanation for their unjustified mask and vaccine recommendations other than ideological pressure.

It’s an incredibly important story that deserves major media attention. Unfortunately, it’ll inevitably be ignored like any other news that could potentially hurt their party.