Judge Blocks LA School District From Mandating COVID Vaccines For Kids

Many jurisdictions have recently ramped up efforts to force parents to get their children vaccinated for COVID.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, for example, recently explained his plan to impose indefensible mandates for the upcoming school year:

Thankfully, at least one judge in California has agreed that these attempts are illegal.

A recent ruling in G.F., et al. vs Los Angeles Unified School District granted the petition of the plaintiffs, blocking LA schools from implementing their mandate:

HUGE NEWS: A judge ruled this morning that @LASchools’ student Covid vaccine mandate was illegal, blocking LAUSD from sending kids to independent study for not getting the Covid vaccine. pic.twitter.com/E3mhaKIGhd — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 5, 2022

Unfortunately the decision was mostly based on procedural grounds, as individual school districts don’t have the authority to impose mandates, only the California state legislature.

While it would be preferable if the judge ruled based on the fact that the vaccines would fail the efficacy target set by the FDA for adults, it’s at least a victory for the rule of law.

During the pandemic, many local agencies have completely abandoned any pretense of following the law, governing instead by executive decree or allowing health officials to dictate public policy.

Rather than the checks and balances integral to the American system, the seemingly endless declarations of emergency have allowed incompetent, terrified bureaucrats like the LA school board to function as health autocracies, unanswerable to the people.

This ruling redresses some of the balance, giving choice back to the parents of the nation’s second largest school district.

There is also, of course, conclusively no justifiable case to be made for mandating these vaccines for kids.

The trials referenced by the FDA failed to achieve even 35% efficacy rates while ignoring that the CDC estimates 75% of children have already had the virus.

We’ve already seen vaccine mandates fail for adults, with record setting rates in highly vaccinated populations and endless “breakthrough” cases.

There may be individual benefits for some children, but the decision must remain exclusively a personal risk-benefit calculation.

While this ruling doesn’t go as far as it should, there’s now some comfort in knowing that all 600,000+ LA children will not be required to submit to illegal mandates.