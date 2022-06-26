Peyton Manning ‘Proud’ Of Nephew Arch Manning After Committing To Texas

Arch Manning, the class of 2023 No. 1 overall recruit, committed to Texas Thursday in one of the most anticipated decisions of the modern era.

Manning shunned powerhouse programs such as Alabama and Georgia to become the newest Longhorn. Manning, of course, is the latest to go into the family business of quarterbacking, following grandfather Archie, and uncles Eli and Peyton.

ARCH MANNING ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO TEXAS, TURNS DOWN ALABAMA, GEORGIA

The latter would become one of the greatest players in NFL history and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Speaking at his Manning Passing Academy Friday, Peyton was asked about his nephew’s commitment the day prior.

Here’s Peyton Manning talking about his nephew Arch Manning committing to Texas. @mpa_info pic.twitter.com/WNgau1XvtB — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) June 24, 2022

“Eli and I, we’re his uncles, try to be there as a resource, and obviously our names get brought up a lot because we’re his uncles,” Peyton said, via SportsTalk790. “Really, really proud of him for the way he’s handled the whole thing.”

Like Arch, Peyton had a plethora of options before he committed to Tennessee ahead of the 1994 season. Peyton was recruited by nearly 60 colleges, including his dad’s alma mater, Ole Miss. Peyton said he announced his decision as soon as he knew and wasn’t interested in dragging the process out.

It’s the advice he gave Arch about a week prior from announcing his commitment to Texas.

“I did have a conversation with him last week after he made his last visit because he kind of asked about when I made my decision,” Peyton said. “I just remember as soon as I got back from my last visit, I basically announced where I was going two days later because I knew. When you know, you know. There’s no point of dragging it out and creating some drama.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder out of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans could potentially be the savior of Texas, which went 5-7 in 2021. In three years as starter, Arch has led Isidore Newman to a 25-6 record and two Louisiana Division III state semifinal appearances.

