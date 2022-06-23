Arch Manning Announces Commitment To Texas, Turns Down Alabama, Georgia

The Arch Manning sweepstakes have come to an end. The latest Manning prodigy at quarterback announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday.

The class of 2023 No. 1 overall player shunned powerhouses Alabama and Georgia among others for the sleeping giant in Austin, which is expected to make its way to the SEC in the coming years.

It says much of the pull of the Longhorns and head football coach Steve Sarkisian, despite finishing an underwhelming 5-7 this past season. The son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli, Manning will be billed as the savior of a program that has fallen on hard times over the past decade.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder out of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans has the traits to be just that for Texas, seen as one the finest high school quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck.

In three years as starter, Manning has led Isidore Newman to a 25-6 record and two Louisiana Division III state semifinal appearances.

The quarterback room at Texas is suddenly intriguing, as former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers is expected to be under center for the Longhorns in 2022. Ewers, the class of 2021 No. 1 overall recruit, initially committed to Texas, before changing course and heading to Ohio State. Ewers entered the transfer portal after his freshman season and recommitted to Texas.

Sam Ehlinger now infamously said the Longhorns were back after their 28-21 victory over Georgia in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl. We quickly learned that they were, in fact, not back.

Perhaps this time around it’ll be different?

