Does Pete Rose Think He’ll Live To See HOF? OutKick 360 Has The Scoop

The OutKick 360 crew talked to MLB legend Pete Rose on Monday about professional sports in Las Vegas, the Cincinnati Reds ownership, and being banned from the Hall of Fame, among many topics.

“I don’t know if baseball would work here in Vegas,” Rose said. “July and August, it’s too hot for people to go to the game here if you don’t have a dome stadium, and a dome stadium would take 3-4 years to build. Not that [fans] wouldn’t support it.”

The group also talked modern sports betting and how it changes the narrative on Rose’s legacy.

Rose also touched on changes in the game, especially in offensive philosophy. He said if he went into a clubhouse today and started talking about hitting with their players, none would know what he was talking about.

“I’m not being disrespectful to them, it’s like if they asked me — I don’t know a damn thing about launch angle and all that stuff they talk about.”

Does Rose think he’ll live to see the HOF? Rose discussed legalized baseball gambling, the Reds’ questionable moves, his continued ban from the game, and a whole lot more.

Watch the full OutKick 360 interview with Pete Rose here:

