Pete Rose Obliterates Losing Cincinnati Reds: ‘It’s Not Rocket Science’

OutKick 360 interviewed Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose on Monday and asked the Hit King about the current state of his former team.

The Reds organization has been a team on the continual decline, including some run-ins with the fans, which Rose says won’t relent until the team learns to win.

OutKick 360’s Paul Kuharsky asked Rose if Reds ownership is the catalyst for their ongoing disaster.

“You’re not going to fire up the fans of Cincinnati and you’re certainly not going to fire them up getting off to a 2-12 start. That’s one of the cities where you want to win early to get the interest of the fans.”

Rose added, “If you don’t win, I don’t blame people if they don’t come out. For the Reds to get rid of [Jesse] Winker; to get rid of [Nick] Castellanos; to get rid of [Eugenio] Suarez who hit 42 home runs for a shortstop … how in the hell do you think you’re going to score runs?

“You can’t lose the bulk of your offense and expect to win … it’s not rocket science out here.”

Watch the segment with Rose below

