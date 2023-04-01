Pete Davidson Found Out Hero Firefighter Father Died On 9/11 From The News

Videos by OutKick

Pete Davidson found out his father died on 9/11 from watching TV.

The comedian’s father was one of the thousands of people who died when scumbag terrorists carried out the largest terror attack on American soil. Scott Davidson was an NYC firefighter, and rushed to render aid and rescue as many people as possible when the towers were hit more than two decades ago by Al-Qaeda.

Ultimately, Scott Davidson and 342 other firefighters paid the ultimate price saving complete strangers. It wasn’t until days later Davidson learned his father was among the heroes America lost when he was watching the news.

Pete Davidson’s dad is a hero.

“The line my therapist and I have agreed on is my dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom. She didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me dad’s at work. Had no idea. My mom’s like, ‘You’re just grounded. You’re not allowed to watch TV.’ I was like, ‘What? I didn’t do anything. One night I turn on the TV and I just saw my dad on TV. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They’re like, ‘These are all the fireman who are dead,'” Davidson revealed during an incredibly powerful interview with Jon Bernthal.

Davidson also revealed his family didn’t know his dad had died for weeks because the rescue efforts were still searching for and finding people.

9/11 is a reminder of American resolve and resilience.

September 11, 2001 was a horrific day for America. It was a day that saw thousands of great and innocent Americans die because of evil and sadistic terrorism.

People woke up expecting to just work a regular day and never made it home again. The Twin Towers were hit in New York City, the Pentagon was hit and a plane of heroes took down United Flight 93 before terrorists could use it as another weapon.

As dark as 9/11 was, it also serves as an incredibly important reminder of American resolve. In this country’s darkest moment since Pearl Harbor, countless individuals rushed without hesitation to help save people. That’s exactly what Pete Davidson’s father Scott did, and he sacrificed his life.

Pete Davidson learned his dad died on 9/11 from watching the news. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

Americans always look out for each other.

Terrorists might have attacked us on 9/11 and killed thousands of great Americans, but that’s not what the focus should ever be on. The focus should be on Scott Davidson and all the men and women who gave everything when the attack hit. That’s America at its finest. You can knock us down, but we will get up. We will always get up.

And when we get up, we will find you and kick your ass. I’ve spoken with several people involved with the revenge that was carried out, and they’d all do it again in a heartbeat.

Specifically, Brad Thomas carried the patch of a different slain NYC firefighter into combat. When the bullets were flying, America made sure the terrorists knew we weren’t going to stop coming.

Pete Davidson’s father and everyone else who played a role is owed a debt that can’t be repaid. Whether it was firefighters in NYC, people at the Pentagon or the men who put on their gear and started killing people afterwards, they’re all American heroes.