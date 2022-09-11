Sunday is the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it’s a great time to remember all the selfless acts of heroism on that dark and terrible day.

In the early morning hours of September 11, 2001, nineteen scumbag Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airlines and carried out the most devastating attack one the homeland anyone alive had ever seen.

Two planes hit the World Trade Centers, one plane crashed into the Pentagon and another went down in a field in Pennsylvania field. America’s very way of life was attacked, civilians were targeted, children would go to bed without ever seeing parents again and the world would change forever because of that day.

Sunday marks the 21-year anniversary of 9/11. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

While the day is very tough for so many people, I choose to remember the heroic actions of so many people on 9/11.

I remember the firefighters and cops who rushed into the towers to help complete strangers evacuate before both collapsed. Many never made it home again.

I remember Welles Crowther, who famously used a red bandana to get people’s attention during the evacuation efforts. Instead of leaving when he could, he returned to keep saving people. That selfless and heroic decision cost him his life.

I remember the heroes of United 93. Knowing their plane was hijacked and they were under attack, the passengers of United 93 spent their final act of life taking the plane down so it couldn’t be used to kill more innocent people.

They looked death right in the face and didn’t flinch. In fact, they were ready to get after it. Todd Beamer’s famous last words were, “Let’s Roll.” That’s the kind of unbreakable spirit that makes this country so unbelievably strong.

I remember all the people at the Pentagon who emerged from the carnage and flames of the building to help save as many as possible.

I also remember the brave Americans who picked up guns, got into Afghanistan and rain absolute hell on Al-Qaeda and the Taliban for housing and protecting the terrorist organization. When George W. Bush said the people who knocked those buildings down would hear from us all, he meant it.

As a former Delta Force commando told me about the fight in Tora Bora, they killed so many people in the opening days, it’d be impossible to count. No matter what you think about how the war in Afghanistan played out over the years, those opening days Americans wanted revenge, and our military put on a show that had never been seen before in human history.

Finally, on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, remember all the men who answered to call and were the first people into Afghanistan to punch back on behalf of America.



To the special forces units, Delta Force operators, SEALs, and CIA Special Activities Division teams, thank you. pic.twitter.com/LUDutkBH9R — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

It’s easy to feel down and out about America at times, but in our darkest moments, our strengths shine through.

Nineteen terrorists hijacked planes, killed thousands of Americans and impacted countless people. Yet, instead of people abandoning each other, complete strangers spent the final seconds of their lives helping each other.

We might not be a perfect country, but the spirit that drives people to storm the cockpit of hijacked plane to stop it from hitting another target is perfect. The spirit that drives firefighters to run to their deaths in burning buildings is perfect. The spirit that drives military operators to fight like absolute dogs to avenge those deaths is perfect.

America’s unbreakable spirit shined through on 9/11. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

So, on the 21-year anniversary of 9/11, take a moment to remember all those who answered the call. That’s the spirit that makes the USA the greatest country on the planet. When push comes to shove, we will always fight and defend each other.