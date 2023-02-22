WTF ALERT:  Pete Buttigieg Asks To Photograph Young Female Reporter Asking Him About Ohio Chemical Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg went into full creep mode Tuesday night when dealing with a female reporter asking him about the Ohio chemical disaster.

Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Jennie Taer approached Buttigieg to get some answers about the massive chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailed.

So far, President Joe Biden nor his Transportation Secretary have found time to visit and meet with people there. OutKick’s Joe Kinsey beat both of them, he’s currently en route to East Palestine this morning.

What is happening in East Palestine, Ohio with the chemical spill is a national disgrace, and wouldn't be tolerated if the victims weren't poor and powerless.



As someone who grew up in a very similar low income community, it breaks my heart to see. These people need help. pic.twitter.com/kI2yI8Bm0n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2023

Pete Buttigieg gets weird with a young female reporter.

When the talented reporter known for her border coverage asked Pete what message he had for the good people of Ohio, he first stonewalled by referring her to previous interviews. Apparently answering simple questions is too complex for Mayor Pete when he’s on his personal time. However, that was hardly the weirdest moment.

Buttigieg, who is so far over his head it’s not even funny, asked the young female reporter if he could photograph her. “Can I get a photo of you,” Buttigieg asked in a tone that is at best weird and at worst downright creepy.

You can watch the entire interaction unfold in the video below.

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

In reaction to the bizarre behavior from the Secretary of Transportation, DCNF managing editor Mike Bastasch told me, “We are damn proud of Jennie Taer for asking a powerful government official tough questions. As for Secretary Buttigieg’s photo request, only he can tell us the real reason behind it, but if it was meant to intimidate us, it’s not going to work.”

What was Buttigieg thinking with this question?

Of all the insanely weird things to say to a reporter, asking to photograph them late at night on a street is right near the top of the list.

Is this how Biden administration officials treat the press? They get a question they don’t like and the strategy is to stonewall, deflect and then make the interaction as uncomfortable as possible? Am I understanding this correctly?

East Palestine, Ohio is dealing with a chemical disaster after a train derailed. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

For anyone claiming this isn’t creepy, walk up to a female alone on the street late at night and ask to photograph her. Will it be three or four minutes before the cops arrive to start asking you questions?

Obviously, Jennie initiated this interaction, but that doesn’t mean this wasn’t still very weird. In this country, free speech and freedom of the press are pillars of our society.

Well, unless you ask about a lower class community dealing with a chemical disaster. Then, the freedom of the press is much less important. The goal then is to make the female reporter feel as uncomfortable as possible.

Pete Buttigieg asked to photograph female reporter Jennie Taer. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JennieSTaer/status/1628190304284160001 and Instagram)

Warning to all the ladies out there. Make sure you’re looking your most photogenic when in the presence of this modern day Fabio. You might never know when he decides he wants to start snapping some photos.