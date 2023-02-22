WTF ALERT:  Pete Buttigieg Asks To Photograph Young Female Reporter Asking Him About Ohio Chemical Disaster

Videos by OutKick
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg went into full creep mode Tuesday night when dealing with a female reporter asking him about the Ohio chemical disaster.
Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Jennie Taer approached Buttigieg to get some answers about the massive chemical disaster in East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailed.
So far, President Joe Biden nor his Transportation Secretary have found time to visit and meet with people there. OutKick’s Joe Kinsey beat both of them, he’s currently en route to East Palestine this morning.
Pete Buttigieg gets weird with a young female reporter.
When the talented reporter known for her border coverage asked Pete what message he had for the good people of Ohio, he first stonewalled by referring her to previous interviews. Apparently answering simple questions is too complex for Mayor Pete when he’s on his personal time. However, that was hardly the weirdest moment.
Buttigieg, who is so far over his head it’s not even funny, asked the young female reporter if he could photograph her. “Can I get a photo of you,” Buttigieg asked in a tone that is at best weird and at worst downright creepy.
You can watch the entire interaction unfold in the video below.
In reaction to the bizarre behavior from the Secretary of Transportation, DCNF managing editor Mike Bastasch told me, “We are damn proud of Jennie Taer for asking a powerful government official tough questions. As for Secretary Buttigieg’s photo request, only he can tell us the real reason behind it, but if it was meant to intimidate us, it’s not going to work.”
What was Buttigieg thinking with this question?
Of all the insanely weird things to say to a reporter, asking to photograph them late at night on a street is right near the top of the list.
Is this how Biden administration officials treat the press? They get a question they don’t like and the strategy is to stonewall, deflect and then make the interaction as uncomfortable as possible? Am I understanding this correctly?
For anyone claiming this isn’t creepy, walk up to a female alone on the street late at night and ask to photograph her. Will it be three or four minutes before the cops arrive to start asking you questions?
Obviously, Jennie initiated this interaction, but that doesn’t mean this wasn’t still very weird. In this country, free speech and freedom of the press are pillars of our society.
Well, unless you ask about a lower class community dealing with a chemical disaster. Then, the freedom of the press is much less important. The goal then is to make the female reporter feel as uncomfortable as possible.
Warning to all the ladies out there. Make sure you’re looking your most photogenic when in the presence of this modern day Fabio. You might never know when he decides he wants to start snapping some photos.
5 Comments
Creeps like Mayor Bootyjudge are the standard bearers of the Democrap Party
She will be raid by the FBI soon.
He’s a bit of creep, for sure.
All Mayor Pete has ever been good at is campaigning. Once he gets the job, it ends up in failure. First South Bend, now our supply chains, rail system, and air travel. Hell, this clown should have stayed on paternity leave, he is worse when he is on the job.
Watching the video, I don’t think it’s creepy in a sexual way like this story is implying. (Additionally, it’s fairly well known that he’s gay). I would say it’s “creepy” in that it’s scary as hell. A powerful democrat asking to take a pic after you ask a bunch of questions he doesn’t like? You know that she’s going on some sort of blacklist or facial recognition program or something.