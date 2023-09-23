Percy Harvin Says He Blazed Before Every Football Game, Was Never Sober While Playing

Videos by OutKick

Former Florida Gator and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion wide receiver Percy Harvin had quite the confession earlier this week when he admitted that he was never sober while playing a game.

The 35-year-old telling Bleacher Report that he would smoke weed before every single game but that it was alright because he turned out just fine. “There’s not a game I played in that I wasn’t high for,” Harvin boastfully admitted. To really make sure his point came across, he repeated it twice. Harvin really wants people to know that he was stoned while running routes apparently.

Whatever Harvin was doing clearly worked as his former coach Urban Meyer recently said that Percy was the best player that he’s ever coached.

Wide receiver Percy Harvin said that he was high before every game he played. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

HARVIN SAID HE SMOKED EVERY SINGLE GAME

Harvin was absolutely dominant while at Florida as he proved himself as a dual threat. In three seasons he rushed for 1,852 yards while catching 1,929 and 32 touchdowns. While in the NFL, Harvin had 353 catches for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns. So much for weed slowing down one’s reactions.

Harvin says that he’s ‘coming clean’ with his admission now because he wants to try and change the stigma of marijuana being harmful to people.

“That’s what I want the world to kind of see today. It’s not a stigma and you know people doing it and getting in a whole bunch of trouble, it’s people that’s just living regular life that got deficiencies or just may want to enjoy themselves,” Harvin told the outlet.

Newsflash to Harvin, while you’ve been busy toking up you may not have realized that you are behind the times. Nobody really cares about weed anymore. Cities are legalizing it left and right and for an athlete to say they smoke, who cares? No my friend, the new craze is athletes and psychedelics, or whatever crazy things Aaron Rodgers is doing these days.

HOW MANY PLAYERS SMOKE?

It’s cool and all that Harvin wants to be an advocate against weed’s bad reputation. But if he really cared, he would have stood up for it back in the day when Ricky Williams from the Miami Dolphins pretty much had his NFL career cut short because he refused to give up cannabis.

Imagine if Williams was playing now, with it being widely accepted? He’d be one of the best running backs in the league. By the way, Williams recently said that he believes 80% of NFL players blaze.

23 states have legalized the recreational use of cannabis. Meanwhile, the NFL and their latest Collective Bargaining Agreement has relaxed the rules related to drug testing for THC, which is the primary component found in marijuana.