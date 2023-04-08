Penguins Sidney Crosby Scores His 1,500th-Career Point, 15th Player To Do It

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had a three-point game to reach the 1,500-point mark, something only 14 other players have done in NHL history.

Crosby hit the milestone on Saturday afternoon on the road against the Detroit Red Wings.

Sid was sitting on point No. 1,499 having scored in the first period and assisted on Danton Heinen’s second-period tally.

So, why wait to hit 1,500?

3:01 into the final stanza, Crosby fired a power play goal past Ville Husso.

That wasn’t just Crosby’s 1,500th point, it was also his 550th NHL goal. He’s now just the 15th player to reach this mark and joins some impressive company including Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir, Jagr, and Gordie Howe. His old boss/teammate/landlord, Mario Lemieux, is also on that list.

According to The Athletic, Crosby was the sixth-fastest player to accomplish this feat having done it in 1,1188 games.

Now, something that’s not important to this discussion is the number of points Crosby has put up on the Philadelphia Flyers…

Actually; you know what? He has scored more points on the Flyers than he has against any other team. He should be thanking the Flyers giving up 124 points (I’m still mad about all of them).

Congratulations on this milestone to a player that even a bitter Philadelphia Flyers fan like myself can admit is one of the all-time greats.

As for his Penguins, they won that game against Detroit handily by a score of 5-1. They’re playing well, but they’ll need to win their last two games for a shot at making the postseason.

Lucky for them, those two games are against a pair of basement dwellers, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

