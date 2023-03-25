Blue Jackets Kent Johnson Scores Unreal Michigan Move Goal That Is The Highlight Of Team’s Miserable Season

Videos by OutKick

The end is in sight Columbus Blue Jackets fans, but before this miserable season comes to an end, Kent Johnson had something up his sleeve to get you excited.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Blue Jackets, they’ve had a terrible season – their first in the Johnny Hockey era. As it stands, they’re at the very bottom of the NHL standings.

Hey, at least finishing in 32nd place means a just-under 20% shot at getting to choose which franchise-changing player they want: Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli.

Hey, speaking of Fantilli, he’s a Michigan Wolverine. So is Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson.

When you think of Wolverines hockey, most of us think of the Michigan move, and that’s exactly what he used to score on an unsuspecting Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

But not before he pulled a stunning between-the-legs deke to make some space for himself.

🚨 MICHIGAN ALERT IN OHIO 🚨



Kent Johnson, who coincidentally PLAYED for @umichhockey, pulls it off! pic.twitter.com/WXsFWX0Ezv — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2023

Oh man, that was disgusting.

There was a time that Michigan was only spoken of in hushed whispers. Doing it in a game was unthinkable. Now, we see it a couple of times a season.

I think Johnson pulled off one of my favorite iterations. Just a great individual effort that made the Islander pay for being a bit too conservative on D and giving him all day to pull off the move.

Now, when jackets fans think of the 2022-23 season, they’ll be able to say, “yeah, it was horrific, but that goal Kent Johnson scored was pretty cool.”

