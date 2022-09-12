Blue Jackets Sniper Patrick Laine Hit Up Bengals Steelers Game In Uno Sneakers

Football, at least the way we know it here in the States, isn’t as popular in Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrick Laine’s native Finland, but that didn’t stop him from hitting Sunday’s Bengals-Steelers game.

Laine picked a good one because the two teams put on a wild — even if at times kind of a mess — game for the ages.

I’m not sure if Laine was a football fan before this weekend or not. For all I know, he could have been a frequent presence at Blue Bombers games during his time with the Winnipeg Jets.

If he wasn’t a fan before that bizarre game, he probably is now.

Also, and it’s hard to segue into this, Laine was on hand in a pair of Uno sneakers. Like the card game.

Earned his Stripes ⚫️🟠 pic.twitter.com/yz4quzgz32 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 11, 2022

Apparently, Nike did a whole collaboration with the card game that lets you bully the person next to you by making them repeatedly draw cards until they quit.

Why? Beats me. The colors maybe?

It looks like it was because it was UNO’s 50th anniversary, which is shocking. If you had told me Napoleon or Charles Lindbergh loved to play UNO, I would’ve believed you.

Either way, they’re some flashy kicks for a flashy player. Laine is part of a Blue Jackets team that could be a sleeper to nab a wild card spot come the playoffs.

They made the biggest splash of free agency, inking Johnny Gaudreau.

If a Laine-Gaudreau connection is in the cards, do yourself a favor and tune into a few Blue Jackets games this fall.

There’s a good chance of electricity. And lots of that annoying cannon that John Gaudreau will need to get used to before the season starts.

Johnny Gaudreau hasn’t had the best history with the Columbus Blue Jackets goal cannon 😂💣



(H/T @CBJArtillery) pic.twitter.com/ufUGPIuMMa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 14, 2022

If Laine shows up to the rink in those UNO kicks goalies better be on high alert.

He’s going to send some vulcanized rubber right past their ear holes and into the back of the net,

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle