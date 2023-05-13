Former UFC Fighter Pearl Gonzalez Crushes The Warm Weather On A Boat

Videos by OutKick

Pearl Gonzalez seemed to have herself a Friday.

The former UFC fighter turned bare-knuckle boxer and popular internet content machine is known for lighting up social media from time to time, and she managed to go mega-viral Friday.

All that was required was a boat, some warm weather and a bikini. From there, Gonzalez did her thing and her TikTok video took off like wildfire.

Pearl Gonzalez knows how to generate some attention online.

If there’s one thing Pearl Gonzalez, it’s afraid to push the limits. After all, she went from fighting in the UFC to the BKFC.

Generally speaking, people who get punched in the face have a lot of grit in their souls. It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it in order to put on a show for the fans.

While her best fighting days might be behind her at this point, Pearl Gonzalez is definitely not out of the content game.

Pearl Gonzalez goes viral with TikTok video. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The American-born fighter has a significant online following, and the video above is a great example of why.

It’s almost a guarantee she’s going viral whenever Gonzalez decides it’s time to unleash her fastball. Welcome to the internet and social media, folks!

Will Gonzalez soon join OutKick’s ranks of elite content stars? She still has a long way to go before getting there, but clearly, the potential exists. Whether it’s throwing haymakers in the ring or lighting up social media, you simply can’t count her out.

I’m sorry I roasted you, I was trying to flirt.



🔗✨🔝 pic.twitter.com/Slfe4U5xM0 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) April 13, 2023

GM to everyone except people who drive < 70 in the fast lane. 🚗💨😩😡👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/byChZqhk0c — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) December 13, 2022