Former UFC Fighter Pearl Gonzalez Has Given Her Fans What They’ve Been Asking For, She Joined OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC and BKFC fighter Pearl Gonalez’s career took a new turn this week. The 36-year-old who has bounced around from one combat sport organization to another in recent years announced that she had joined OnlyFans.

Pearl made the announcement on Instagram with a video featuring her in a skimpy tiger print bikini. She admitted that she had finally made the decision to get on the exclusive content money train after years of being asked to by her growing following.

She captioned the announcement, “After thousands of messages and years of requests, I finally made one. You know where to look… #itsFREE.”

Former UFC star Pearl Gonzalez announces her movement to OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/EKDqiIWieg — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) February 1, 2023

Fighter joins OnlyFans (Image Credit: Pearl Gonzalez/Instagram Story)

Another day, another attractive woman who gets punched in the face for a living making the decision to supplement her income by getting her fans to pay for her content. It’s a trend that doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Creating content on OnlyFans doesn’t mean Pearl is leaving the fight game behind. Following her run in the UFC, she went 4-2 with Invicta FC. After that came to an end following a title fight in 2020, she had two fights in the BKFC the following year.

She went 1-1 in her BKFC fights before making her boxing debut in August of 2022. Pearl won her first boxing match via a unanimous decision over Danielle Wynn at Gamebred Boxing 2.

Pearl Gonzalez (R) fights Charisa Sigala during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Fighting And Exclusive Content Go Hand In Hand These Days

Following her debut win she expressed an interest in pursuing more fights in boxing and got that chance in November. She notched another win and now holds a 2-0 record in boxing.

As of right now it doesn’t look like she has her third fight lined up yet. The lack of a fight on the schedule doesn’t mean she isn’t training for another shot in the ring.

Pearl now has plenty to do with her free time in between her training sessions. Her OnlyFans welcomes visitors to her paradise and invites them to slide into her DMs to “see what it’s like.”

That’s putting a lot of pressure on yourself to deliver at a high level with each interaction. She must be up to the task.

Shine Baby ✨💫



Happy Monday loves! pic.twitter.com/dAPqyJk6Wf — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 30, 2023

Thank you for the prayers, I love you all! 💕🙏🏽😇



Tough times don’t last, but tough people do! 💪🏼💋 pic.twitter.com/9l3BlynkGK — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 24, 2023

Should this be my Fight News Coming Soon Post? 😉🤫 pic.twitter.com/mH6mDa1oZv — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 17, 2023