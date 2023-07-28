Pay Cut Shows Aaron Rodgers Love For Jets He Didn’t Have For Packers Last Couple Of Years

Videos by OutKick

The fact Aaron Rodgers is a taking a massive pay cut this season and next is intended to help the New York Jets add to their roster and ultimately help the quarterback succeed.

We all get that.

But it’s the genesis of this pay cut that is practically unheard of in professional sports. And it’s an unreal troll job against the Green Bay Packers, which Rodgers played 18 years for.

Why?

Because Rodgers actually suggested the $35 million pay cut over two years. It was Rodgers who approached the Jets and said he’d be open to signing a new deal that would give them much more cap and cash ability to add more players.

Head Coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 20, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Jets Say Aaron Rodgers Suggested Pay Cut

“This was Aaron,” coach Robert Saleh said Thursday. “Aaron wanted to do this.”

Again, the Jets didn’t approach Rodgers about the pay cut first. It was Rodgers telling the team he was willing to play multiple years and take the shave over that time period.

So now he has a two-year deal worth $75 million fully guaranteed. It’s actually a five-year pact that includes two player option years to prorate the player’s bonus money.

The Jets originally owed Rodgers $110 million in guaranteed money over the next two years. So the $35 million savings is real.

Real dollars.

Real salary cap savings.

Dalvin Cook, previously of the Minnesota Vikings, will visit the New York Jets. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jets Make Use Of Rodgers Give Back

And the fallout is players such as running back Dalvin Cook, who previously was not on the Jets radar to the point the club had offered him a deal, arrived in town Thursday afternoon to visit with the club.

“I have talked to you guys about how selfless and how thoughtful [Rodgers] is, with his statement and what he’s done with the organization in terms of giving us this opportunity to be able to go at least try to pursue a guy like Dalvin,” Saleh said. “It’s been going on since free agency where it just feels like guys want to be here.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the locker room, so hopefully that momentum continues.”

The Jets believe that even if Cook doesn’t sign, they can still continue to aggressively fill roster needs and add talent. And because Rodgers has given them financial leeway and a big-name quarterback, that could continue into next offseason.

But …

How do you think the Green Bay Packers feel about this?

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Packers Got No Favors From QB

We don’t know exactly because coach Matt LaFleur was not asked about Rodgers and his voluntary pay cut Thursday. (That would have been amazing).

So sad emoji face.

But the situation speaks for itself.

The Packers are carrying a $40 million salary cap charge for Rodgers. This year.

His salary cap charge in New York is now $8.8 million and he’s going to play for them. He’s costing the Packers more than four times that amount and he’s a memory in Titletown.

That’s part of how the NFL salary cap works. But it says right here that Rodgers and the Packers must have had a terrible relationship going for the Jets situation to be such a contrast.

If the Packers and Rodgers had formed a better relationship and bond, particularly over the past two or three years, Rodgers might have been more open to helping that team in the manner he’s helping the Jets.

Rodgers instead made sure he became the NFL’s highest paid player starting in March of 2022, averaging $50 million per season. The leverage he held over the Packers in those negotiations was that if he didn’t get his money, he would retire.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings scrambles against outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Packers Had To Make Tough Calls

When the Packers signed Rodgers, they had to back up the salary cap equivalent of a Brinks truck for Rodgers while carefully budgeting their dollars with other players.

Salary cap savings is among the reasons the club cut linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in March of 2022. And it is among the reasons — not all but some — the club had to trade outstanding wide receiver Davante Adams that same month.

How much better could the Packers have been last year with Smith and his 10 sacks, Adams and his 14 touchdown receptions, and Turner at guard or tackle as he’d been the three previous years?

We’ll never know because Rodgers never offered the Packers a chance to cut his salary. He actually added to his salary before the 2022 season.

Will that tarnish the Rodgers legacy in Green Bay? Who knows?

Rodgers certainly isn’t worried about that now.

New York Jets team president Hymie Elhai, team owner Christopher Johnson, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, team owner Woody Johnson, and head coach Robert Saleh pose during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets Loving Aaron Rodgers

He’s got new fans in New York — including the Jets front office and Saleh, his new coach.

“I think it says a lot when the best player on your football team and a Hall of Famer is willing to sacrifice something because he wants to win, which is ultimately what we’re all here to do,” Saleh said.

“For him to look at this organization from the outside looking in and feel like we’re doing a lot of things the right way and we brought in the right people, we brought in the right coaching staff, we brought in the right management, and we have people surrounded for him to take a shot on us, I think it speaks volumes.

“And we’re grateful for that. I think it says a lot.”

Follow on Twitter (X): @ArmandoSalguero