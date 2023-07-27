Race For Talent In AFC East Continues As Dalvin Cook Plans Visit With New York Jets

Videos by OutKick

There is a talent race among the teams in the AFC East and the New York Jets are intent on adding more with the possible addition of free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook is scheduled to be in New York on Thursday and Friday on business, and part of that includes a visit to the New York Jets facility, a source confirmed to OutKick.

The Jets, the source said, intend to try and convince Cook to sign a contract with them. This is the first free agent visit he’ll take since being cut by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9.

Running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook Reps Have Spoken To AFC East Teams

Cook has also had contact with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, per a source. Both those teams have had extensive internal conversations about the four-time Pro Bowl back. But neither of those teams have offered him a contract, per the source.

All three teams could certainly afford Cook because they have enough salary cap room to fit in a Cook contract if they wish. The question is how much they wish and how much Cook would accept as his floor to sign a deal.

This offseason the Jets have added Aaron Rodgers and other notable players such as receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. The Miami Dolphins added cornerback Jalen Ramsey and hired outstanding defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The New England Patriots added outstanding offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, tight end Mike Gesicki and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien looks on during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 13, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Patriots Added Talent And Coaching

So, these guys are trying desperately to catch the Buffalo Bills, who have won the division three consecutive years.

Cook’s contract with the Vikings called for him to make $10.4 million this year and approximately $34 million through 2025. Cook was originally expecting to find a deal that was at least similar, but that may not be in the cards now.

The Jets on Wednesday came into some salary cap relief when quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a new two-year deal worth $75 million. And that deal effectively gave the team back $35 million the previous deal was due to pay him over that span.

: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodger Deal Helps Jets

The idea of the give-back was to allow the Jets to make a move such as this: Add talent and weapons to make the team around Rodgers better.

Cook has been that guy in his career. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons.

The Jets, meanwhile, need running back help as second-year ball carrier Breece Hall continues to rehabilitate from knee surgery.

