Aaron Rodgers Expects Multiple Years With Jets, Plus He Has Thoughts About His Bowels

Listening to Aaron Rodgers talk with reporters every week was an appointment press conference experience in Green Bay and that has not changed now that he’s with the New York Jets.

On Wednesday Rodgers spent some 15 minutes with reporters and during that time he …

Seemingly assured Jets fans the 2023 season will not be his last with the team.

Talked about the offseason program in terms that suggest he won’t be participating in future.

Discussed how he can still threaten a defense running the ball at age 39.

And talked about what role his diet has played in his career to help his, well, bowels.

Told you he’s interesting.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 9: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after the team’s OTA’s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Talks 2024 Jets Return

About returning next season:

“Definitely some of it is how much fun I’m having,” said Rodgers, who was traded from the Packers to the Jets this offseason. “It’s all about the body, how the body feels. The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal. I’m aware of that. I think there was an awareness of that.

“Now, again, anything can happen with my body or with the success we have this year. But I’m having a blast so I don’t really see this as a one-year and done thing.”

It is possible the Jets win the Super Bowl and Rodgers retires as an all-time Big Apple hero. But the idea of playing at age 40, which he turns in December, appeals to him.

And it appears that he can still be a dual threat as a passer and sometimes as a runner.

“I think being a 40-year-old starter was a goal because that’s a big number,” Rodgers said. “To put yourself in that position you have to take care of yourself in the offseason. So I adjusted some things with that goal in mind.

“I dedicated myself to a little more flexibility this offseason. My diet has helped with some of the inflammation regression in my body. So I’m still going to have the element to the game…I have some assets.”

Those, Rodgers said, include “a pretty good pump fake” and throwing both ways on the run.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Can Still Run

Rodgers changed his diet in 2015 and he credits that with keeping him feeling good. And, yes, that includes his gut.

“You figure what those control issues are and what stuff makes your body feel crappy and what stuff messes up your bowels, and whatever it might be,” Rodgers said without apology. “So you’re just always tinkering a little bit and finding out what works best for you.

“But it’s kind of how you feel in the morning. If you wake up and you’re not feeling bloated, or heavy or heavy-legged, or kind of swollen, and seeing how the energy is sustained throughout the day.

“Always kind of tinkering to find out what’s best for me.”

Even if he does return for another season beyond this one, Rodgers signaled he might be part of the Jets offseason program next year like he was this offseason.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets attempts a pass as Zach Wilson #2 looks on during the team’s OTA’s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Jets OTAs May Not See Rodgers

He didn’t participate in the program in Green Bay in recent years so his participation in New York might be a one-off thing because he was new in town.

“I honestly think it makes little to no difference,” Rodgers said of the offseason program. “That’s an overblown, offseason, nothing going on topic to talk about. I think it can make very marginal difference.

“Making the friendships and spending the time with the guys, that’s always fun. But the real work is when you get the pads on and you get to training camp.”

The offseason program, Rodgers added, is “a very slow trek through the base fundamentals.”

And there you have it. Rodgers appointment press conference start of training camp edition is complete.

