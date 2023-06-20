Marlins Received .400 Hitting Luis Arraez In Exchange For 3-4 Pitcher Pablo Lopez, Oof!

Videos by OutKick

I guarantee you that you have no idea who baseball’s hottest hitter is right now.

No, it’s not Aaron Judge – who still remains on MLB’s Injured List. And although Shohei Ohtani is nothing short of a phenom, he isn’t anywhere close to this player, who is putting up Hall of Fame-like numbers.

Last night, Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez had his third five-for-five game in June alone – the fourth player to ever do so in a single month since 1900 – according to Elias Sports Bureau. He’s surrounded by names such as Ty Cobb and Tony Gwynn. Not bad for the 26-year-old from Venezuela.

And you just know the Minnesota Twins are kicking themselves for what may be one of the worst baseball trades in years after they received starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in return. Lopez got rocked again last night in the Twins loss to the Red Sox, giving up 4 runs in 5.2 innings to sit at 4-3 so far this season with a 4.40 ERA.

Most 5-hit games in one season by an MLB hitter:

Ty Cobb, 4 (1922)

Stan Musial, 4 (1948)

Tony Gwynn, 4 (1993)

Ichiro Suzuki, 4 (2004)



LUIS ARRÁEZ HAS THREE 5-HIT GAMES THIS MONTH!pic.twitter.com/a4KOxoX2RT — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 20, 2023

“LET’S GO FISHING!”

Luis Arraez’s impressive performance once again has him atop MLB’s batting average leaders, where he sits at .400. That’s .75 above Ronald Acuna.

In just 67 games this season, he has 102 hits.

“I want to say ‘thanks God,’ for the five-for-five tonight. And I want to say thanks to the fans who support us… let’s go fishing!” Arraez said after the game. “My heart was stopping for a little bit… thank you for supporting me,” he responded when asked about the Marlins fans chanting “MVP!” after his monumental night.

"My heart was stopping for a little bit."



Luis Arraez speaks about his 3rd 5 for 5 performance of the season getting his batting average back up to .400 and hearing "MVP" chants from his home crowd in Miami!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/XUXhpD57d4 — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) June 20, 2023

The only MLB player to ever hit .400 for the season was Ted Williams, who hit .406 in 1941 for the Boston Red Sox.

Meanwhile, the Marlins continue to be on a roll thanks to Arraez’s hot hitting. They are eleven games over .500 at 42-21 and are in second place in the National League East.