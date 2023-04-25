Curt Schilling Breaks Down Insane Shohei Ohtani Stat As Two-Way Star Continues To Do Freakish Things

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani is the best player in Major League Baseball. Nobody does it like the 28-year-old two-way star and it seems like he only continues to get better.

His best outing of the young season came on Friday against a weak Kansas City Royals lineup. Ohtani mowed down 11 and gave up just two hits and two walks in seven innings of scoreless baseball.

Shohei Ohtani, K'ing the Side in the 7th.



11 Ks.



The most talented baseball player on the planet. pic.twitter.com/GCVo8fwR5c — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2023

Ohtani has allowed just eight hits, has not given up a home run and has casually struck out 38 batters throughout the season. He is fifth in the MLB with 28 innings pitched, second in the league with an astonishing 0.64 ERA, top-10 in strikeouts and first in WAR.

Perhaps most impressively, opposing batters are hitting just .092 against Ohtani. It is the lowest opposing batting average in MLB history through five starts since the mound moved to its current distance in 1893.

Ohtani has been lights out, but one particular stat stands out above the rest.

Opposing teams typically start to figure a pitcher out during its third time through the lineup. It’s not a perfect science, but generally speaking, the third time through a lineup is where batters begin to find their groove.

Not with Shohei Ohtani. Not this year.

24 batters have faced Ohtani in the same game for a third time this season. Not one of them have reached base.

Hitters are 0-24 in their third at-bat against Ohtani, and 15 of them have been sat down on strikes.

Curt Schilling recently explained just how insane that stat is on The Curt Schilling Baseball Show: