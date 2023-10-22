Fan With Death Wish Throws Punch At UFC Fighter Paulo Costa During UFC 294

Videos by OutKick

A UFC fan hellbent on seeing the afterlife could have received his wish after throwing a punch at Paulo Costa.

Costa is a serious fighter with a 14-2 career record. He’s not the kind of guy you’d think anyone would be dumb enough to want to start a fight with, especially just a random dude.

Enter an idiot fan at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Fan throws punch at UFC fighter Paulo Costa. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of people who think they’re a lot tougher than they actually are. It’s a bizarre thing, but it’s not uncommon. Eventually, they test someone who actually is tough and it ends in disaster.

That’s nearly what happened Saturday at UFC 294 in the UAE between Costa, who was simply attending, and a fan. A shocking video shows a fan jumping a barricade and throwing a strike at the UFC fighter during a heated scuffle.

Costa threw a single punch back before security swarmed the area. Give the insane video a watch below, and email me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

UFC fan throws a punch at Paulo Costa.

I know I often say the phrase “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” and people might think it’s a bit much. I’m sure others don’t.

Well, if there was ever a great time to point out someone playing a stupid game and potentially winning a stupid prize, it’s right now.

You have to be among the dumbest people on the planet to try to fight a UFC fighter. They’re trained to maul people. It’s what they do. No matter how tough you think you are, you damn sure aren’t taking down one of the best fighters on the planet.

This dude is lucky the only thing that happened was Costa throwing a single punch and security taking him away. Leaving a random guy in a one-on-situation with a trained UFC fighter seems like a great way for someone to get killed.

Seriously, what was this dude thinking? Was he hammered? He had to be drunk, right? There’s no way a sober person would be dumb enough to throw a flying punch at a UFC fighter.

A UFC fan tried to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 294. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Just an all-time bonehead move that could have ended in absolute disaster. Fire away with your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.