UFC Star Rips Ex-Girlfriend For Cozying Up To Different Fighter: ‘Must Not Know The Rules’

UFC star Brian Ortega doesn’t seem to be sweating the fact his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez is getting close to fellow fighter Paulo Costa.

Ortega and Cortez, who is a rising fan favorite at OutKick, were engaged to be married but the relationship fell apart at some point earlier in 2023, according to BJPenn.com.

Since then, Cortez appears to have gotten pretty close with UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa. Costa posted a photo Friday of him with Cortez, and she was grinning ear-to-ear.

Happy Friday pic.twitter.com/0iUTIRxBoj — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 1, 2023

Brian Ortega dives headfirst into drama with ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez.

The picture immediately went viral and set the comments section on fire. It was some big time UFC drama outside of the cage.

Well, Ortega responded Saturday, and he absolutely lit into Cortez.

“Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G sh*t,” Ortega tweeted to his followers.

Always good when you’re on social media talking about whether or not your threw away your ex-girlfriend. Very classy, Ortega. Very classy.

Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit! — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 1, 2023

This tweet probably could have been left in drafts.

It’s probably safe to say Ortega and Cortez didn’t have the best ending to their relationship, judging from his tweet.

Somethings just don’t need to be said. It’s probably fair to put this tweet in the category of thoughts best left in drafts.

It’s clear he’s not a huge fan of Cortez anymore, and perhaps he’s completely justified in those feelings. Hell, a lot of his fans showed him huge support with their replies.

Brian Ortega roasts ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, it’s simply not a great look to compare a relationship to an incomplete pass in a football game.

Is this all setting up for a fight? I doubt it seeing as how Paulo Costa is significantly bigger than Brian Ortega, but you never know. Maybe they’ll meet at a weight class in the middle.

Tracy Cortez appears to be getting close with Paulo Costa. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Either way, Ortega has made his feelings on his failed relationship with Tracy Cortez clear. He definitely didn’t leave any wiggle room. He’s not a fan and couldn’t care less they’re no longer together.

As for Cortez, she certainly seems to be doing just fine in life.