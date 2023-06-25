Tracy Cortez Soaks Up Plenty Of Sunshine In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Tracy Cortez is definitely enjoying summer!

The popular UFC fighter has been on a bit of heater lately when it comes to dropping content on social media, and it looks like her bender is definitely not slowing down.

Summer is officially underway, and she’s definitely ready to roll. After all, you only get so many summers in life. You might as well enjoy them.

Tracy Cortez goes viral with bikini photos.

While Cortez is one of the best fighters in the world, she obviously can’t spend all her time in the octagon. Everyone needs a little rest and relaxation.

That’s even true for elite athletes. Well, she hit the beach and made sure to chronicle the entire thing on Instagram for her 605,000 followers.

There’s no doubt she’s ready to crush the summer months.

Cortez continues to pump out content.

As I noted the other day, the summer months are the Olympics for posting viral content. It’s the best time of the year for Instagram influencers.

While Tracy Cortez is much more than a simple Instagram influencer, she definitely still dabbles.

Tracy Cortez is one of the most popular women in the UFC world. She’s a great fighter in the octagon and popular on Instagram. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Cortez, who is 10-1 in her pro career, might not have the largest following in the UFC world, but she’s definitely doing everything she can to grow it.

Judging from her recent bikini bender, it looks like she’s in for a monster summer. That’s good for her fans and followers.

As I often say, Dana White knows how to pick stars. He simply does, and Tracy Cortez is among the best he has inside and outside of the octagon.

UFC star Tracy Cortez is incredibly popular online. She is also 10-1 as a pro fighter. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It should be interesting to see what she manages to cook up in the coming months. It will definitely generate tons of attention no matter what it is. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.