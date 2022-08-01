Paulina Gretzky On Hand For Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf Team Win

Dustin Johnson didn’t walk away from last weekend’s LIV Golf Invitational empty handed.

His group “4 Aces” finished No. 1 in team scoring at the event in Bedminster, N.J. The team victory earned the group — made up of Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez — a $3 million cash prize. The split of the prize money between each member of the 4 Aces comes to $750,000 each.

There to greet Johnson on Sunday after his team win was his wife Paulina Gretzky. Not a bad payday for a weekend worth of work.

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates with wife Paulina Gretzky during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey.

(Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The Paulina Gretzky bump is alive and well

In addition to the first-place team finish, Johnson who finished the tournament nine-under par, tied for second individually. He tied with Matthew Wolff behind the event’s winner Henrik Stenson.

For taking the top spot in the tournament, Stenson was rewarded with $4 million.

LIV Golf had a strong week. From a star-studded event in the Big Apple to the Paulina bump, things are looking up for the golf league.

It’s hard to tell how LIV Golf will turn out several years from now. But right now, things look good for the golfers who decided to sign up.

A broadcast deal is next for LIV Golf

LIV Golf COO and President Atul Khosla talked about the importance of a broadcast deal. Khosla said they hope to have one in place next year: “That is needed for any healthy sports league.”

Paulina Gretzky and Sam Johnson watch team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and caddie Austin Johnson play during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29, 2022, in Bedminster. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

“Our objective this year has been to stand up the product, let fans take it in, and give us feedback on what’s working, what’s not working,” Khosla said. “We very much are looking forward to this summer of going into those conversations with broadcasters with the hope of having a broadcast deal for next year.”

The payouts are insane, the schedule is friendlier. A broadcast deal has to be next right?

The PGA Tour has to be sweating a little bit more right now. It didn’t just loose one of its big name golfers when Johnson joined LIV, they lost one of the biggest headline makers in golf, too.