Paulina Gretzky Hits The Tennis Court

Paulina Gretzky is someone who when she makes moves people take notice. Whether she’s boots on the ground at a Morgan Wallen concert or hitting the tennis court she’s going to easily rack up views when she shares the content with her large following.

On Thursday afternoon she appeared to play the part of the housewife who takes tennis lessons at the local country club. Paulina’s far from that, so her “same time next week” with a tennis racket emoji caption had me looking for some ulterior motives for the tennis court content.

Dustin Johnson wife Paulina Gretzky looks on with her father Wayne Gretzky (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Is Paulina taking a break from the LIV Golf circuit to learn tennis? That seems highly unlikely. As does the possibility that she’s somehow trying to jump into the world of tennis influencing.

She is standing on a tennis court, with a bottle of water, but she doesn’t appear to have just been through some rigorous tennis lesson. In fact, if I had to guess I’d say that Paulina probably never even picked up the racket that makes an appearance in one of the shots.

So there’s nothing for Rachel Stuhlmann to worry about on that front either. This appears to be a good old fashioned brand deal. Which is incredible considering how long Instagram models have been cashing in on them. And how long Paulina’s been in the game.

Instagram Models Are Still Doing Their Thing

The brand deal is great news for those who wait around for Paulina’s content like they’re opening presents on Christmas morning.

It’s also great news for the rest of us, who are relatively normal, and just fans of the content game in general. Paulina has cranked up the output this year, is still flexing whenever she wants, and is landing brand deals.

In the early days of the game this would mean that all signs were pointing toward a run of summer content with each piece designed to outdo the other. You know, classic Instagram model stuff.

That’s the kind of run that can take you straight to the beginning of the football season and MLB postseason. Let’s hope there are a few Instagram models, Paulina included, ready to go on a big summer run.