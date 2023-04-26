Paulina Gretzky Flexes At LIV Golf Event In A Revealing Dress

Videos by OutKick

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s relationship reached a milestone this past weekend. The two, who started dating back in 2013 and were engaged shortly after that, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, Johnson recognized the fact that the two had reached the one-year mark with a picture from their Tennessee wedding. He captioned it, “Happy Anniversary @paulinagretzky. This past year with you has been amazing! I love you so much!”

Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and wife Paulina Gretzky celebrate the 4 Aces GC team win on the 18th green (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Paulina went low key with her recognition of the couple’s anniversary. She commented on Johnson’s Instagram post with a few emojis then simply shared the flowers Johnson gave her for their anniversary in her Instagram Story.

There wasn’t a mention of the anniversary on her Instagram page at all. She reserves those valuable spots for flexing.

Whether it’s a bikini or her latest LIV Golf look, the feed is for content only. She did the whole wedding post after they tied the knot, but things like anniversaries and her husband’s birthdays only get love in the stories.

On Wednesday, Paulina had some flexing to do from Singapore. She’s there for the LIV Golf tour event this weekend at the Sentosa Golf Club. This also means she’s there to set the tone off the course.

Paulina at LIV Golf Event in Singapore (Image Credit: Paulina Gretzky/Instagram Story)

Paulina setting the tone (Image Credit: Paulina Gretzky/Instagram Story)

Setting The Tone Is What Paulina Gretzky Does

I’d say this look from Paulina accomplished setting the tone off the course ahead of the weekend. LIV Golf, as you’re likely aware, is an entire experience.

Sure there’s cleats in the grass, golf on the course, that takes place. But there’s also private jets, partying to be had, wheelbarrows full of cash, and events to flex at.

Paulina’s job, if you will, is to do the flexing and sharing of the extracurricular fun with the masses. Accomplishing both simultaneously, while leaving the bra at home, is to be expected from someone of her skill level.

Even more impressive than the look itself might be the fact that Paulina was even able to get the dress on in the first place. If you take a close look at the dress, there’s a lot going on.

I wouldn’t have a clue where to even begin putting that thing on. Her ability to pull it off is what separates her from the rest of the field.