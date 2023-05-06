Paulina Gretzky Gets Sand In Her Boots At Morgan Wallen Concert

Videos by OutKick

Paulina Gretzky got a little sand in her boots with Morgan Wallen Friday night.

Yep, it finally happened. LIV Golf’s Queen met the current King of country music. Electric City.

Gretzky made the quick trip to the West Palm Beach amphitheater on Cinco De Mayo evening to sit front row at Wallen’s current One Night At A Time tour.

Looks like the trip was complete with pre-concert shots, backstage passes, and some whiskey glasses from the front row.

Not a bad view!

Paulina Gretzky crushes Morgan Wallen concert

There are certainly worse ways to spend Cinco De Mayo. No sign of Dustin Johnson, though? The LIV Tour is off this weekend, so maybe DJ’s just not a Morgan Wallen fan?

I don’t know — even if he wasn’t, I’m not sure I’d let Paulina Gretzky get that close to Morgan Wallen unattended. Seems like a risky move, even for the defending LIV champ.

Anyway, it’s been a big few weeks for Paulina and an even bigger few weeks for Morgan.

Wallen’s mega tour has rolled right on despite a little bump in the road when he lost his voice and pissed everyone in America off, while Gretzky is fresh off a trip to Singapore with the LIV fellas.

Not bad livin’!

Glad Paulina managed to score these front row tix, and glad Morgan got his damn voiced figured out.

Happy Cinco De Mayo from America’s newest power couple!