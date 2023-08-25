Paulina Gretzky Gets Naked On A Beach In Hall Of Fame Instagram Return

Videos by OutKick

You know what we’ve been missing lately? Paulina Gretzky Instagram content.

Feel like the summer was shaping up to be the Summer of (George) Paulina Gretzky, but instead our girl went radio silent for most of it. She briefly returned a few weeks ago to debut her new haircut, but beyond that, crickets.

Wait, what’s that? Oh, nevermind. I take it all back.

Summer ain’t over yet, despite what Starbucks says, and Paulina Gretzky checked back in today with an absolute Hall of Fame buzzer beater:

Paulina Gretzky checks back in after quiet summer

And, just like that, order is restored. In one simple video, Paulina here shoved all the wannabee influencers out of the way and reclaimed her spot atop the mountain.

Absolute heater to send us into the first college football weekend of the year. Like I said, it’s been a while, but it was worth the wait.

You’ve got naked poses on the beach, leotards on the tennis court and a little tree-snuggling. That’s the full package from Paulina Gretzky, as if she knew deep down she owed us in the #content game a little something after a quiet few months.

As she always does, she delivered. Big time.

Hopefully, this is the start of a big fall for an absolute legend of the game. Let the people know you’re still here, Paulina. And let the wannabe influencers out there know who’s in charge and who runs the damn show.

Game on!