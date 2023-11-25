Paulina Gretzky Dominates A Recent Photo Shoot, Gracie Hunt Is Thankful From Cabo & Mike McDaniel Will Steal Your Girl

Videos by OutKick

It’s Ohio State and Michigan day

We made it. It’s Rivalry Week and the final Saturday of the College Football regular season. No. 2 Ohio State is in Ann Arbor to take on their Big Ten rival No. 3 Michigan.

Both teams are undefeated and this one has College Football Playoff implications. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Live look at every Ohio State & Michigan fan today: pic.twitter.com/ku56jwsjjI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

With that said, Joe made the call to the bullpen yesterday and asked me to add another day to my Screencaps duties.

He hit the road early this morning for the biggest game of the season and is boots on the ground for what promises to be a wild day.

The day is rolling here in AnnArbor. pic.twitter.com/9AEKhlPiSS — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 25, 2023

No Harbaugh, no problem?

Adding to the fun is, of course, all the drama leading up to this one surrounding Michigan’s cheating scandal and the fact that the Wolverines will not have Jim Harbaugh on the sideline as he finishes up his bizarre three game suspension.

Not having Harbaugh, or the Buckeyes signs for that matter, hasn’t put a dent in the confidence of Michigan fans ahead of the biggest game of the season.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace is also boots on the ground in Ann Arbor. He’s been talking to some fans prior to Saturday’s kickoff and they don’t seemed concerned at all.

“We’re not losing tomorrow, not after all of the nonsense we’ve gotten through over the past month,” a Michigan fan told him about Saturday’s game.

“If it weren’t for that damn kid (Connor Stalions) the focus would be all on the game itself. No offense, but you guys have made this into something bigger than it actually is. I believe coach (Jim Harbaugh) when he says he didn’t know.”

The fan added, “I hope you’re ready to continue talking about our Wolverines, because we aren’t losing this one. Prepare for chaos.”

We’ll see how well the Harbaugh-less Wolverines handle Ohio State, especially without knowing the Buckeyes signs.

Good ❌orning to everyone except the whole state of ❌ichigan. pic.twitter.com/TWfmubCYei — ❌cNeil (@Reflog_18) November 25, 2023

Mike McDaniel is Mr. Steal Your Girl

The NFL’s first Black Friday game took place yesterday between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Prior to the season this one had a lot of promise.

With Aaron Rodgers getting injured, then Zach Wilson being buried in the depth chart after continuing to fail to live up to his hype, the Jets entered a must-win game with Tim Boyle as their quarterback.

As you would expect the Dolphins had an easy time disposing of the Jets. They won the game 34-13. Despite another one-sided Amazon game all was not lost.

Al Michaels was determined to make it entertaining and that he did. He told the story of how Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met his wife.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel poses with his wife Katie and daughter Alya June. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

It turns out that McDaniel “stole” her from one of his players while he was the running backs coach for the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the United Football League back in 2010.

The team headed out to the club after a big win over Omaha and McDaniel walked right up, threatened to cut the running back, and started dancing with the girl the running back had been dancing with.

“One of the running backs that he coaches is dancing with a girl, and Mike says, ‘Listen, you’re not dancing with her anymore or you’re not playing with his team next year,'” Michaels revealed. “So the guy says, ‘What can I do?'”

“So then McDaniel starts dancing with her. That’s the beginning of the story,” he continued. “Four years later, they’re married. Katie, that’s how he met her.”

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel stole a girl from one of his players and ended up marrying her four years later💀



The legend of Mike McDaniel grows. pic.twitter.com/y1qhCmRzhI — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 24, 2023

That’s the kind of entertainment you’re not going to find during a close game. Michaels isn’t getting any younger and he doesn’t want to sit around watching bad football games with nothing else to talk about.

Who could blame him?

Mailman delivers more than packages

Speaking of placing blame. Who’s to blame for catching a mailman dropping off more than packages? I blame the the doorbell camera technology.

Back in the day a mailman could drop your mail off and rip a fart without anyone knowing. Those days are long gone and I for am saddened by that.

Props to this mailman though. He knows there’s a chance when he steps on the front porch of a home that there’s a camera rolling and he said the hell with it and unleashed his fury like they used to do in days of yore.

The mailman didn’t miss a step. There was no hesitation or waiting until he was off the porch to let it fly. He dropped the mail, then turned and let it fly.

You can’t keep last night’s Taco Bell in check all day long. There was no time to admire his work either. He was down the steps and off to the next porch to deliver whatever happened to be ready at the time.

I don’t know about you, but I respect the move here. This is what a professional looks like. He’s got a job to do and on a warm day, while making the rounds, he delivered the mail and laughs on this front porch.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, as is my inbox at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

