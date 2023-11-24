‘Prepare For Chaos’: Ohio State Fans Aren’t Even Safe From The Coffee Baristas As We Inch Closer To Monster Clash Against Michigan

Videos by OutKick

The game is less than 24 hours away, but that didn’t stop Michigan fans from giving one man dressed in Ohio State gear a mouthful Friday morning. A frigid morning that could only be subdued with a hot cup of coffee, even the baristas are getting in on the tense rivalry.

“One black coffee for the Buckeye fan who will be distraught tomorrow afternoon,” one of the local baristas yelled out loud.

My goodness, it’s brutal between these two fanbases, and I wouldn’t expect anything different. One of the biggest games in history between both schools will take place Saturday at the ‘Big House’ and the ramifications are an exit from playoff aspirations.

I took a stroll around campus on Friday morning, bearing the blistering cold that this southern boy is certainly not used to. From the coffee shop to Michigan fans making their way into the Chrysler Center for a women’s basketball game, you can feel the anticipation.

“We’re not losing tomorrow, not after all of the nonsense we’ve gotten through over the past month,” one Michigan fan said after I asked him about Saturday’s game. “If it weren’t for that damn kid (Connor Stalions) the focus would be all on the game itself. No offense, but you guys have made this into something bigger than it actually is. I believe coach (Jim Harbaugh) when he says he didn’t know.

“I hope you’re ready to continue talking about our Wolverines, because we aren’t losing this one. Prepare for chaos.”

Michigan Fans Are All-In On Jim Harbaugh, Till They Aren’t

The ongoing saga involving the NCAA, Connor Stalions and Jim Harbaugh has united the Michigan fanbase. Along with the players, it’s the “Us against the world” mentality on the corner next to the massive Michigan Stadium. Fans have bought into what Jim Harbaugh has done in this town, and they don’t plan on turning their back on him, for now.

Houses nearby campus were preparing for the tailgates that will ensue starting tonight, while ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ finishes their setup for its live broadcast tomorrow. The feeling around campus is that Jim Harbaugh has gotten a raw-deal. being attacked by the NCAA, while the rest of the world laughs at the situation.

“Has the NCAA found any link to Harbaugh, any?,” another Michigan fan noted. “I haven’t heard of any connection, I just asked if you had and you couldn’t give me a solid answer. Those players are trying to win a title, and all we’re worried about is sign-stealing allegations? I give Harbaugh credit for taking the suspension and putting the focus on the games. At the end of the day, if he’s found guilty or knew about it, I’ll change my tune. But right now, I’m team Harbaugh.”

Over 100,000 fans will pack into Michigan stadium on Saturday for the hated rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan. Courtesy of Trey Wallace

There’s a feeling of nervousness as well, knowing it could all come crashing down with a loss to Ohio State. If Ryan Day could finally break his two-game losing streak to the Wolverines on Saturday, there will certainly be smirks on the faces of Big Ten officials, and most likely the NCAA.

A nervous tension lies between all sides. If Michigan were to win this game on Saturday, then the Big Ten title, Jim Harbaugh will accept the championship trophy from commissioner Tony Petitti. Do you know how awkward that scene would be in Indianapolis?

‘The Big House’ Is Prepared For A Massive Game

The trash cans are spread-out across the field of Pioneer High School, which sits on the corner of Michigan Stadium. I don’t know who came up with the blue prints of having a massive parking lot across from the biggest venue in college football, but they are a smart bunch.

Just for a parking spot, it will cost you more than $400 bucks. If you want to get into the game on Saturday, prepare to make a mortgage payment.

“I’ll sell you two for $1200 right now,” one guy mentioned to me on the sidewalks.

It probably didn’t help that I wore a red sweatshirt on my walk around campus, as I was on the rough end of a few comments from Michigan fans. Yes, this was certainly a mistake that I didn’t think of when I stepped outside this morning and it was 28-degrees.

FOX Sports setup of ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ before the Michigan, Ohio State game on Saturday. Courtesy of Trey Wallace

But in the grand scheme of things, this is why we love college football. The trash-talk, baristas giving a visiting fan the business, or anyone wearing something that might look like Ohio State gear, it’s all part of the rivalry.

While folks outside the stadium prepare for the tailgates and saving their voice for Saturday’s noon kickoff, Jim Harbaugh was in the football building, making his final preparations before handing things off to Sherrone Moore tomorrow morning.

After all the noise over the past month, two teams will lineup tomorrow looking to end the other’s chances at a perfect season.

So prepare yourself now, it might be cold outside, but Michigan stadium will be heated on Saturday afternoon. All we can do is hope for a good game, because the drama has already been written.