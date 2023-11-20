Jim Harbaugh Compares Locker Room Morale To His Mother’s One-Piece Bathing Suit, Not Fazed By Outside Noise

Videos by OutKick

There is certainly a lot of outside noise for the Michigan Wolverines as they prepare for ‘The Game’ against Ohio State this week. But in true Jim Harbaugh form, he had an awkward way of discussing team morale within the locker room.

After a year of discussing the game, it’s finally here. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will face each other on Saturday in Ann Arbor, with a Big Ten title spot on the line. Though the noise surrounding this game has centered on Jim Harbaugh accepting the Big Ten’s three game suspension, the team itself seems to be focused on the task at hand.

Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game, while also diving into how his football team is handling the investigation into sign-stealing. By now I’d imagine you’ve seen the ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ shirts that players have been wearing the past two weeks.

After beating Maryland on Saturday in a close game, it looked as if this Michigan football team was letting the outside pressure get to them,

But on Monday, Jim Harbaugh made light of this situation when asked how the team is responding in the locker room.

“With all the outside noise, our locker room’s in one piece. Like my locker rooms a lot like my mom’s bathing suits; like to see them in one piece.”

Well, that ought to sum it up very well for the folks wondering how this is playing out in Ann Arbor.

It’s truly Michigan against the world this week, even if college football fans don’t particularly care for the Ohio State program.

Hectic Week For Michigan, Jim Harbaugh As They Prepare For Buckeyes

Coming off the win over Maryland, all focus shifted towards Ohio State. I think it’s safe to say that some Michigan players were already looking ahead during its game against the Terps. But you can put all of that to the side now, as the Wolverines prepare for Saturday’s 12pm ET kickoff.

While we dissect the Michigan football program with the current NCAA investigation ongoing, this is a massive game for Ryan Day. If the Buckeyes lose their third straight game to the Wolverines, fans in Columbus are going to get restless, quick.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

There will be those who call for Ryan Day’s job, while Ohio State would have to look for a miracle to make the playoffs. This is obviously a big game for Michigan, especially without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, but it might be more critical for Ryan Day.

We’ve got a full week to discuss this upcoming matchup, but in the meantime Jim Harbaugh decided to compare his mom’s one-piece bathing suit to morale in the Michigan locker room.

Saturday’s game can’t get here quick enough, with so much on the line in Ann Arbor.