Paulina Gretzky Attended Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup Final, Wood Bunni’s Back & The Worst First Pitch Of All-Time

The Florida Panthers finally won a Stanley Cup Final game

They did it. Schedule the parade, the Florida Panthers have finally won a Stanley Cup Final game. There will be no sweep this year and the goose egg has been removed from the franchise’s Stanley Cup Final win column.

After being dominated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first two games of the series, and giving up a ton of goals in the process, a trip back home helped keep Game 3 much closer than the first two games of the series.

In fact, the Panthers needed overtime to overcome the their 0-6 Stanley Cup Final record. There might have even been an assist by Paulina Gretzky, as she was in the building, in a Panthers jacket, for the game.

The Florida Panthers win Game 3 in OT for their first-ever Stanley Cup Final win!



Kenny Albert on the call for TNT. 🏒🎙️ pic.twitter.com/0kxiTsl9fb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2023

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS HAVE WON THEIR FIRST EVER STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME! 😼 pic.twitter.com/hPuhQ7nLXN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2023

The franchise is understandably happy that they were finally able to get that elusive win. The team can now relax and try to climb their way back to even on Saturday before returning to Vegas next week.

Had they been dominated in Game 1 and 2 then dropped Game 3 in overtime the brooms would have been out for sure. They’ve avoided that, now it’s time to pull even and make this a series.

There’s still a gentleman’s sweep on the table.

GAME 3 IS OURS 🐀 pic.twitter.com/N8uIC0tQpK — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 9, 2023

A Las Vegas man called police back on April 30, just before midnight, to report that a couple of eight foot tall aliens were in his backyard.

OutKick’s own, David Hookstead, has been all over this, but just in case you missed it this a video you need to see and a 911 call you need to hear.

“There’s like an eight foot person beside it and another one is inside it and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us and it’s still there,” the caller told police.

“I swear to God this is not a joke. This is actually…we’re terrified,” the caller further added over the phone in a tone that definitely didn’t sound rushed or terrified. The caller also claimed the creatures “look like aliens” and “They’re not human. 100% not human.”

Adding to the story is some bodycam footage from a Vegas police officer which shows something falling out of the sky prior to the call of eight foot aliens.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too. So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard,” a Vegas police officer asked the unnamed caller when responding to the call.

Who knows if aliens crash landed in this dude’s backyard or if it was just a couple of eight-foot-tall guys with big eyes and big mouths. Whatever it is, even if it was a hoax, I want more of it.

A Popeyes employee was arrested for shooting a co-worker in the butt

A fight between a couple of Popeyes employees in Louisiana left one with a bullet wound in their butt and one in handcuffs.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Kieran Demond Johnson was arrested this week following a fight on May 31.

The two employees got into a fight inside of the Popeyes where they both work. Their co-workers broke the fight up, but that didn’t keep things from escalating.

Johnson grabbed a gun from his bag as the victim walked outside and then followed the victim out of the restaurant. He then fired two rounds at the victim, hitting him once in the butt.

According to the report, the victim ran to a nearby Waffle House for help as Johnson fled the scene on foot. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and Johnson’s bond was set at $20,230

Popeyes employee arrested for shooting coworker in butt during fight, officials say: https://t.co/Tn8ELByiKe pic.twitter.com/qXzQwPMkBI — WAFB (@WAFB) June 8, 2023

Be safe out there and keep your head on swivel. You might think the fight is over and end up taking a live one in the butt. In much happier news we made it to Friday and the weekend is finally here.

Happy scrolling and just know ahead of time that Instagram was acting up while I was putting Screencaps together.

When I would click on a name to access an account I was getting this message, “Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.”

So I had to almost entirely rely on my feed to grab things from. I don’t like to pat myself on the back, but I powered through, and given the circumstances my feed delivered.

As always feel free to DM me on Twitter @sjoseph_sports. Or if you prefer, reach out on email at sean.joseph@outkick.com and show the inbox some love.

The Florida Panthers had 130 penalty minutes in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final.



It’s the most PIM by one team over a two-game span in a Stanley Cup Final since Games 3-4 in 1986 when both Calgary (154) and Montreal (148) had more. pic.twitter.com/yJunnIHvj2 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 8, 2023

WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER WHOPPER pic.twitter.com/eWmSfaOGBl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 8, 2023

This guy was just casually eating mustard out of a tub at a Guardians game 😭 pic.twitter.com/xUXQZtRrUW — MLB Life (@MLBLife) June 8, 2023

“Trent, go on without me!”@zayjones11 and Baalke with the tactical movements 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EWQugwoZmH — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 8, 2023

This first pitch didn't go as planned. 😅 pic.twitter.com/z4g2fdFHWR — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 8, 2023

How Ben Simmons sees himself in workouts pic.twitter.com/J9rd4h1Tp6 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 9, 2023

In a matter of seconds Twitter officially back to its glory days. pic.twitter.com/VolqwHEi2T — Tim Ryan🦤 (@TheSportsHernia) June 8, 2023

No one:



Refs in late in a close game: pic.twitter.com/LeMyftFQah — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) June 9, 2023

Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" pic.twitter.com/4S5VQQw6SL — SNY (@SNYtv) June 9, 2023