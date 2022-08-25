Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Puts Wrecked Porsche Up For Auction

It’s not damaged, just “pre-loved.”

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ran into trouble in May after getting involved in a car wreck in Napa, California that led to his arrest. Pelosi was driving intoxicated after attending a party and crashed his 2021 Porsche Carrera 4S with a 2014 Jeep at an intersection. The Jeep’s driver sustained serious injuries, according to Fox News Digital.

Paul, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Tuesday, was quick to ditch his ride from the PR nightmare and has put it up for auction. According to Copart.com, a vehicle matching Pelosi’s from his late-night collision on May 28 has been listed for auction, at an estimated retail value of $168,576.22.

Aside from the major dings on the side and undercarriage, which also match the spots where Pelosi’s Porsche was struck, the sportscar is practically brand new, and untouched since it left the crash scene.

With only 2,738.7 miles on the odometer, the 2021 model is ready to hit the Napa roads again.

“Pelosi’s vehicle identification number is redacted in police reports, and a Carfax vehicle history report on the VIN of the car for sale does not show the owner’s name,” relayed the Fox report.

Pelosi took a BAC test and landed at a content level of .082 percent, exceeding the .082 percent limit. Dashcam video released this week showed Mr. Pelosi intoxicated as he swayed and slurred his speech.

On Tuesday, Pelosi was given three years of probation and a prison sentence of five days. The latter was cut down to one day and will be served as a court work program.

🚨BREAKING: Paul Pelosi DUI video released pic.twitter.com/bkiQuPluqn — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) August 23, 2022

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela