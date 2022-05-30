Paul Pelosi Arrested For DUI

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested Saturday in Napa, California, for allegedly driving under the influence, according to jail records.

The 82-year-old was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday and was later booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to Napa County’s Public Booking Report.

Records list Paul Pelosi as out of custody as of Sunday afternoon and his bail was set at $5,000.

Nancy Pelosi was not in California at the time of her husband’s arrest. On Sunday, she was in Providence, Rhode Island, at Brown University delivering the commencement address to the graduates and receiving an honorary doctorate degree.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said she will not be commenting on the matter.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Hammill said.

Check back with OutKick for updates.