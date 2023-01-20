Paul George Calls On Social Media Detectives, Posts Picture Of Kid That Allegedly Hit His Car And Drove Away

On top of having to deal with the fact that his Los Angeles Clippers have lost nine of their last 11 games, Paul George is having to worry about things off the court as well. George was allegedly on the wrong end of a hit-and-run.

The Clippers’ star doesn’t appear to be taking the car accident lightly, either, as he posted a picture of the man who he alleges hit his vehicle.

Saying the person is a ‘man’ may be a bit much, however, as the photo he posted shows a kid that almost certainly can’t be over the age of 18.

George shared the photo of the young man, which also shows a young passenger’s face, to his 9.8 million followers on his Instagram story.

“This kid hit and run my brand new card today without giving me his driver’s license. If you know him, tag him,” George wrote.

Paul George asks for help on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJVGRv72es — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 20, 2023

George hasn’t shared any photos or details about how much damage was done to his car, but it’s safe to assume he isn’t driving around LA in a 2006 Honda Accord, odds are he was driving an incredibly expensive car.

For a 32-year-old multi-millionaire NBA player to share a photo of a young man alleging he hit his car and ran, the damage must be more than a simple scratch or busted tail light.

It’s unclear what George’s intent is as far as finding the kid’s information, maybe he’s just looking to properly go through the insurance claim process. He’s a father of three and certainly understands kids make mistakes.

