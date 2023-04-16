Paul George Challenges Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James To Cover Him On The Football Field 1-On-1

Videos by OutKick

NBA star Paul George recently said that NFL players wouldn’t be able to cut it in the NBA. However, he’s showing that he might be able to cut it in the NFL, and now he’s challenging some of football’s best to some gridiron 1-on-1.

On his podcast, George talked about lining up against Giants safety Terrell Burgess

PG burned @TiTaniumT98 on the field last year and wants all the smoke with the NFL's best this summer 😤@jalenramsey @DerwinJames pic.twitter.com/X6SoCAM7eB — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 14, 2023

“(Burgess) was like, ‘Come on, P, I’ll guard you,” George said. “So, I’m like, ‘bet.'”

He explained how he burned Burgess on a few 1-on-1 routes, and in all honesty, watching what he did in the accompanying video is pretty impressive.

“I think I’m elite,” George announced.

That’s a lofty claim, but he’s willing to test himself against some of the best.

“If I’ma challenge a football player I gotta go for the best. Jalen (Ramsey), Derwin (James); I want the smoke this summer,” George challenged. “Me and you, 1-on-1, after that, we can play ones in basketball, but I need that football smoke.”

This needs to happen. It certainly could, especially because Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey both responded to George’s challenge.

We gotta set this up 🔥🔥 https://t.co/qMEHaDuFvW — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 15, 2023

Now @Yg_Trece you do not want that smoke fr lol 😂 https://t.co/v41adEG8lc — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 15, 2023

Let’s get it done, fellas, and let’s make sure there are some cameras to capture the magic.

