Clippers’ Paul George Says NFL Players Not Capable Of Translating To NBA

We’ve all wondered which athletes would translate better in a different sport. A popular swap that gets discussed comes between NFL and NBA players: two groups of ultra-physical athletes that could seemingly swap jobs any given day (or Sunday).

Can NFL Guys Play In NBA?

Well, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is throwing cold water on the idea that NFL players could easily translate to the NBA. George spoke on the hypothetical scenario on his Podcast P With Paul George show. PG delved into the topic when brothers and NFL guys, Travis and Jason Kelce, submitted the question.

"I don't think an [NFL] player could cross over to the NBA… That athleticism, that strength—that means nothing if you can't shoot the ball in our league… I think we have a better chance."



—Paul George



Thoughts? 🤔



(via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/OJuzvyIxFB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

Question: “Can you tell us if any NFL player can play in the NBA and whether NBA players can play in the NFL?”

“I don’t think a football player could cross over into the NBA,” George responded.

PG stated his reasons, which were fairly sound.

“I think for NFL guys to be able to play in the league, they got to be a hell of a shooter, right? Because otherwise, we’re not going to guard you. You can’t shoot like that athleticism, that strength. That means nothing if you can’t shoot the ball in our league.”

Usually, football players tend to excel at basketball before they get on the football field. And they tend to be tight ends, utilizing that “boxing out” quality and a big frame to nab TDs. Look at famed Chargers TE Antonio Gates or Former Saints TE Jimmy Graham.

Antonio Gates #85 of the San Diego Chargers runs with the ball during their game against the Oakland Raiders on September 14, 2009 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

George’s assessment of the skill gap rings true, meaning NFL guys would likely have a tougher time in the NBA than the opposite. NBA players got the frame, speed and height to translate over, but until one makes that successful switch, it’s a mystery.

George has been sidelined from action since Mar. 21. The eight-time All-Star isn’t expected to be back for the first round of the postseason. Los Angeles will take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.