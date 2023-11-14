Paul Finebaum Uses Veterans Day To Crush Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum has had enough of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan continues to battle a massive cheating scandal, and Harbaugh already missed the Penn State game due to being suspended for the rest of the regular season. The school is currently battling it out in the courts to get him back.

How did Harbaugh respond? He told the press Monday that Michigan is apparently America’s team. Yes, that actually happened.

“It’s got to be America’s team. This has got to be America’s team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers, and critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team,” the embattled Wolverines coach said Monday.

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan: “It’s gotta be America’s team. This has gotta be America’s team.” pic.twitter.com/jLegvXlXxS — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 13, 2023

Paul Finebaum torches Jim Harbaugh.

Now, Paul Finebaum is firing back after Harbaugh claimed Michigan is America’s team, and he didn’t hold back.

“I found it sad and pathetic. Why? Because this isn’t America’s team. This isn’t what America’s about. Here we are, just days removed from Veterans Day, where we honor people who are really representative of America. This team is not representative of anything other than a program accused of cheating. Cheating,” Finebaum said on “SportsCenter” when reacting to Harbaugh’s truly bizarre press conference (via USA Today). Definitely send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Paul Finebaum roasted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for claiming the Wolverines are America’s team. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

While porn star Brandi Love is throwing her support behind Jim Harbaugh, it’s very clear Finebaum couldn’t be any further on the other side of the spectrum.

He doesn’t view Harbaugh as a martyr or a hero. Michigan might be acting like the team’s head coach died and is a hero, but that’s simply not true. He’s suspended at the moment because the Big Ten determined he cheated. Now, you can debate whether or not advanced scouting and filming signs should be allowed or not, but the rules are the rules.

The Michigan coach then went out and claimed the Wolverines, a program with every resource imaginable, represent America. What world is he living in?

The fact Finebaum used Veterans Day to crush Harbaugh is kind of like the ultimate Trump card. Will any Michigan fans step up and claim Harbaugh is honestly more heroic than the troops? As crazy as that sounds, we all know college football fans are crazy (that’s a compliment) and I wouldn’t put it past supporters of the Wolverines.

Paul Finebaum has had enough of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

You can also count on Jim Harbaugh taking more heat for the rest of the season. This situation isn’t slowing down. In fact, it’s only going to get worse as long as Michigan keeps winning. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank. Let me know your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.