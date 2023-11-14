Porn Star Brandi Love Reacts To Michigan Cheating Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Porn star Brandi Love is standing behind the Michigan Wolverines as the school battles a massive cheating scandal.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently suspended from coaching the rest of the regular season, and had to miss the Penn State game after failing to get an injunction to stop the Big Ten’s suspension.

A hearing is set for Friday to determine whether he’ll be granted the TRO to coach again this regular season. Instead of the Wolverines admitting they were cheated – as determined by the Big Ten – taking the punishment and moving on, the team is spinning a narrative that it’s the true victim.

Just like any battle, people are being forced to choose sides, and Brandi Love knows where her support falls.

Brandi Love shows support for Michigan.

The incredibly popular adult entertainer and Michigan woman made it clear Monday night that she completely stands with the Wolverines amid the chaos and carnage.

Love, who is an old friend and OutKick favorite, responded to a tweet from Taylor Lewan about how those who know Harbaugh love him with a simple, “[Michigan color emoji] #MichiganVsEverybody.”

If that doesn’t make it clear where Love stands, then nothing will. Let me know what you think of Michigan getting support from all over the place at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Michigan’s cheating scandal is a polarizing topic.

At this point, it seems like everyone has chosen their sides. You either believe Michigan broke the rules and had a massive cheating operation – the conclusion of the B1G – or you think Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are being attacked for no reason at all.

The evidence certainly points to the first option. There’s certainly a question about how much Harbaugh and upper staff knew if at all, but all the evidence indicates former staffer Connor Stalions was running a sign stealing scheme. It’s Harbaugh’s team and the buck stops with him at the end of the day.

Having said that, I respect the hell out of Michigan fans who are supporting the Wolverines, despite overwhelming evidence the Big Ten’s determination the program broke the rules is 100% correct. Loyalty is rare these days. Say whatever you want about Michigan people, but they definitely circle the wagons when things go south.

That includes porn star Brandi Love. We might have to get her on for an interview ahead of the Ohio State/Michigan game. That’s the kind of content that would set the internet on fire. Let me know what you think of Michigan and the support the program is getting at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.