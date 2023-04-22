Paul Finebaum Has Finally Made It – He’s Now Mentioned In A Lil Wayne Song

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum has officially been immortalized in the world of rap.

The sports talk radio legend and SEC Network aficionado can now add another thing to his esteemed resume – being mentioned in a rap song.

Rapper Lil Wayne name dropped Finebaum in a newly released song on Friday that brought out all the LOL’s and fist pumps from the the world of pop culture.

POP CULTURE AND SPORTS WORLD RELEVANCY

The SEC Network’s official Twitter account announced Finebaum’s shout out on the new “This Shit Right Here” song that is featured on Swizz Beatz’ new album during Lil Wayne’s verse.

The song lyrics themselves are not NSFW but here is Finebaum’s mention where he’s being referred to as the person in charge that people go to for the truth:

“You got a short fuse? Bitch, I’m a live wire

I’m tryna talk to ’em like Paul Finebaum…”

Finebaum had fun with it – he even tweeted a photo in a pimped out car with a license plate that read “Baum Beatz.”

Paul F. Baby, Please Say the Baby… pic.twitter.com/kmjQJ3Tt25 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 21, 2023

LIL WAYNE IS A HUGE LSU FAN

Now before you dismiss this as no big deal, it is actually a great pop culture – sports crossover.

I assume some of you don’t know this, but Lil Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest MCs in the history of music.

He’s also a born and raised southerner and a huge LSU football fan. To pay homage to Finebaum is a cool move by him. It also brings the sportscaster’s name to relevancy to a wider audience.

Finebaum now joins other notable broadcast legends like Bob Costas who have been mentioned in rap songs. In 2003, Ludacris shouted him out in “Hip Hop Quotable,” which led to Costas rapping it before a baseball game:

You can listen to the entire Swiss Beatz and Lil Wayne song here:

