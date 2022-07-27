Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst likes what he’s seen out of quarterback Graham Mertz ahead of the season starting.

During Big Ten media days, the head coach of the Badgers touched on the junior quarterback, and made it clear his leadership is evident on the team.

“He’s a leader…I’ve seen him [lead by example],” Chryst told reporters in attendance.

It’s great to hear that Mertz has taken a step in the leadership department. As I’ve said many times, Wisconsin’s entire season rides on his shoulders.

If Mertz can get the job done and just be a stable guy under center, Wisconsin is going to win double-digit games.

If he folds into a shell like we’ve seen him do the past, it wouldn’t be shocking for the Badgers to end the regular season at 8-4.

As I said during a recent appearance on Outkick360, he’s not even close to being the most talented player in the Big Ten, but he might be the most important.

I’m not sure there’s a single player who can swing the outcome of a team’s season this year more than Graham Mertz. I’m not sure that’s necessarily a good thing, but it’s true.

Hopefully, what Chryst is telling the media is legit and not just coach speak. If Mertz has taken a commanding role and is improving, there is no ceiling for Wisconsin.

If he plays erratically like he has in the past, Wisconsin fans better get ready for another bumpy season!

Also, Mertz has an incredible mullet. Badgers by 100 in every game? Let’s roll!