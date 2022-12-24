Pats Fan Who Kept His Cool Is Seated Next To BobRobertKraft

New England Patriots fan Jerry Edmond has had one wild week. He went from being berated by a Raiders fan to the owner’s box.

The Pats fan had one of the best seats in the house to watch the New England Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edmond went viral this week after a video surfaced of him getting an earful from a Raiders fan who was a real piece of trash.

As it turns out this was Edmond’s first NFL game and unfortunately, he got to witness his team lose in jaw-dropping fashion and sit next to this lady.

However, he did about as good a job keeping his cool as any human being possibly could. Given that situation, I think it’s fair to say most of us would’ve let a couple of expletives fly.

Not Jerry Edmond.

The Connecticut native eventually identified himself on Twitter.

Once people knew who he was Kraft himself reached out and invited Edmond to join him in Foxborough.

Edmond met up with Kraft before the game and received his custom Pats jersey.

“What you did was so classy,” Kraft said upon meeting Edmond in his office. “And you represent what our whole franchise is about: building bridges.

Kraft also did Edmond another solid by inviting Edmond to watch the game with him in his suite. Considering the game time temperature was supposed to be 17 degrees with windchill making it feel like 4 that’s a great offer.

What a gesture from Kraft. As for Edmonds, it’s cool to see the good guy come out on top, while that ice had Raiders fan wallows somewhere in obscurity.

