Mayhem consumed the Panthers/Patriots joint practice Tuesday.
The two teams got into a massive melee after a little shoving, and before it was all said and done, multiple punches were thrown, according to Ethan Hurwitz.
Once the dust settled, Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson and Kenny Robinson were all ejected from the joint practice.
Following the first melee, there was another dustup that resulted in Patriots center and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins getting the boot.
Welcome to the NFL preseason and joint practices! Whenever there’s a joint practice, there’s a high tension tempers are going to flare.
It’s the nature of the beast, and we’ve seen countless examples over the years.
Today, the Panthers and Patriots got after it in a huge way, and at least five players had to be ejected for inappropriate conduct.
Football in August is always a heated situation!
Hopefully, everyone gets the mayhem out of their systems before week one rolls around. Brawling in practice is one thing. Brawling in a game is going to get you hit with a huge fine and a likely suspension.