Mayhem consumed the Panthers/Patriots joint practice Tuesday.

The two teams got into a massive melee after a little shoving, and before it was all said and done, multiple punches were thrown, according to Ethan Hurwitz.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

Once the dust settled, Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson and Kenny Robinson were all ejected from the joint practice.

Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson and Panthers DB Kenny Robinson kicked out of practice for fighting.



A sideline out to Wilkerson seemed innocent enough, but then some jawing and next thing you know, both team units were in a melee.



Bill Belichick not pleased. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

Following the first melee, there was another dustup that resulted in Patriots center and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins getting the boot.

Patriots C James Ferentz and Panthers DT Phil Hoskins kicked out of practice by referee Brad Allen after things got a little heated near the end of a play.



Ferentz was pleading his case that he didn’t throw a punch, but Allen wouldn’t relent.



Now BB calls team meeting. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

Welcome to the NFL preseason and joint practices! Whenever there’s a joint practice, there’s a high tension tempers are going to flare.

It’s the nature of the beast, and we’ve seen countless examples over the years.

Multiple players ejected after brawl during Panthers/Patriots joint practice. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Today, the Panthers and Patriots got after it in a huge way, and at least five players had to be ejected for inappropriate conduct.

Football in August is always a heated situation!

Fight breaks out during Panthers/Patriots joint practice. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Hopefully, everyone gets the mayhem out of their systems before week one rolls around. Brawling in practice is one thing. Brawling in a game is going to get you hit with a huge fine and a likely suspension.