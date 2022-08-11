Broncos, Cowboys Players Battle ‘Out of Control’ At Joint Practice

Tensions on the football field were mile high Thursday afternoon.

Things got chippy between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos’ players during a joint practice that was bound to get scrappy from the jump.

Both sides collided on the field several times during the session. Reports from practice relayed that the Broncos defense and Cowboys offense got into a few scrums but everyone walked away unscathed.

Dallas apparently left their manners at home as they traveled to the Broncos’ training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado — ahead of their preseason matchup, scheduled for Saturday.

MASSIVE crowd for Broncos-Cowboys joint practice. I expect it to be record breaking pic.twitter.com/arxRBzEbPE — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

It was no minor dust-up, however.

Video of one of the scuffles showed an Anchorman-like brawl break out when a Broncos defender flew in to give a Cowboys offensive player a vengeful shot.

Across practice, an extra shoulder and shove were tacked on from both sides.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy spoke on the potential for a fight to break out between both teams, ahead of the joint session.

“Fights are a waste of time,’’ McCarthy said. “There was a day and age when we all enjoyed a good old fight. But you throw a punch, you’re out of the game.’’

pic.twitter.com/KHSdDKS3IX #Broncos Bradley Chubb with special hit stick on #Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott 🎮 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 11, 2022

It wasn’t all bad blood.

Friends from Seattle, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Broncos QB Russell Wilson catch up after joint practice. pic.twitter.com/i8evSyFqjv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 11, 2022

