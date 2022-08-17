The Panthers And Patriots Can’t Stop Fighting During Practice

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots were at it again Wednesday!

Following multiple altercations during their joint practice Tuesday, another huge fight broke out again after a Panthers player reportedly stood over an injured Kristian Wilkerson, according to Mike Reiss.

Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson went down on what appeared to be a non-contact injury on a kickoff return drill …



Patriots players seemed to take exception to a Panther standing over him …



Tempers/emotions rise.



Now another full-team dust-up. No ejections though. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2022

A lot to sort out here …



Both teams huddling up separately. These joint practices are bordering on becoming non-productive. Teams can’t seem to find middle point.



DL Deatrich Wise Jr. has left practice. Might be an ejection. https://t.co/ceiksEKNQu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2022

From there, it was on for both sides, and the video of the incident perfectly shows what a melee it descended into.

At some point, these teams need to get it straightened out or just pack up and go home. Two straight days of brawls isn’t helping anyone get better.

It’s nothing more than a massive distraction for everyone involved.

Fight breaks out during Patriots/Panthers practice for the second day in a row. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Furthermore, brawling is a great way to get hurt. With the regular season starting in just a few weeks, does any team want to risk injuries over bonehead decisions like fighting?

The answer is no. Not at all!

Patriots and Panthers players continue to fight. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully Bill Belichick and Matt Rhule can get the situation under control before it gets worse!