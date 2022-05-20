Patrick Vieira, Former Soccer Star, Kicks Fan After Everton Loss

Patrick Vieira no longer plays soccer, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his kicks in.

On Thursday he put his feet to work following Crystal Palace’s loss to Everton, kicking a fan from the opposing club post-match. Vieira, 45, has managed Crystal Palace since 2021.

Vieira’s fancy footwork came via an unwanted fan interaction, courtesy of Everton’s upset win. Despite leading 2-0 at halftime, C.P. dropped the Premier League match 3-2, sending Everton’s fans into a frenzy, many of whom decided to storm the pitch.

One such fan appeared to taunt Vieira, waiving his hand in his face and chirping at the manager. The scene prompted Vieira to reach into his bag of tricks and send the mouthy fan towards the pitch, courtesy of a quick kick.

Watch Vieira send the fan to the ground in the video below.

Patrick Vieira retaliates after being accosted by an Everton fan on the pitch after the game pic.twitter.com/g0HuTlpf7z — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 19, 2022

After the fan hit the deck, he sprung up, took a swipe at Vieira, then quickly backed away as a slew of people witnessing the scene intervened.

No one was injured during the fracas and when asked about the scene by reporters moments later, Vieira, who starred for Arsenal from the late ’90s through mid-2000s, responded: “I’ve got nothing to say on that.”

The police, however, may want Vieira to say a little more. Per The Guardian, Merseyside police confirmed late Thursday that they’re looking into the matter: “We are working with Everton to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses. No formal complaint has been received and inquiries are ongoing.”

