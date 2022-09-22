Patrick Reed is surprised he’s received some not-so-friendly treatment since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Reed is an outspoken guy that certainly walks to the beat of his own drum. But, he can’t be this naive, can he?

Reed is playing in the French Open this week on the DP World Tour. He’s playing with hopes of accumulating some Official World Golf Ranking points. LIV Golf is still waiting to hear back from the OWGR board after applying to be awarded points in the future.

The 32-year-old claims that he hasn’t exactly been welcomed with open arms at this week’s event. Tournament organizers kept him out of a marquee group and didn’t invite him to the event press conferences, according to Reed.

Reed Won The 2018 Masters

“It’s a slap in the face not to invite me to the press conference, or not to have me play the pro-am and all those things,” he told the French outlet Journal Du Golf.

“At the end of the day, it’s just my golf that I have control over. I’m here to support the Tour, France and all the people who are here. But I don’t see why we can’t move from the LIV to the European Tour like we usually move from the PGA Tour to the European Tour. A lot of players understand and support my choice and have nothing against me. I didn’t feel any animosity against me from them.”

Patrick Reed of LIV Golf. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

At the end of the day, this is all very simple.

Reed joined LIV Golf. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour views LIV Golf as a rival. Therefore, the DP World Tour isn’t going to go out of its way to make sure a player on a rival Tour is being promoted through a press conference or given more air time as part of a marquee group.

Old-school golf fans and media members may label the French Open’s alleged actions as petty, but that’s the golf world we find ourselves in right now. Pettiness has become common practice as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf continue to throw jabs.