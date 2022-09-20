Talor Gooch Takes Preposterous Shot At Shane Lowry After Latest LIV Golf Team Win

It was a surprise when Talor Gooch was among the first group of PGA Tour players to jump ship for LIV Golf. It’s been even more surprising to see the 30-year-old turn into a bit of a villain on the Saudi-backed circuit. Gooch’s latest jab at Shane Lowry is the latest example of his – let’s say questionable – choice of words.

Gooch didn’t win last week’s LIV Golf event in Chicago. In fact, he finished 35th out of 48 players, but his 4 Aces team won the team portion of the tournament. While celebrating with his teammates on stage, Gooch posted a video to his Instagram with the caption “Another one for the good guys.”

Talor Gooch throwing shade at Lowry’s comments at Wentworth: “Another one for the good guys.”



This divide isn’t going away any time soon is it.



They need to strike while the iron is hot and get a PGA Tour v LIV match set up asap and get Netflix to film everything! 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/LRjr32LJoV — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) September 19, 2022

Gooch may not have realized what he was doing with that caption, or he knew exactly what he was doing.

“One for the good guys” is exactly what Lowry said after winning the BMW PGA Championship the week before.

Lowry’s comments after his win were a clear shot at LIV Golf, so I guess you could argue Gooch’s comments were fair game. But again, he finished 35th out of 48 players.

This is just the latest punch Gooch has thrown since making the move to LIV Golf.

Speaking at the LIV event in Portland in July, Gooch compared the atmosphere there to the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

“I haven’t played a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, but I can’t imagine there’s a whole helluva lot difference,” Gooch said, with an actual straight face.

Gooch rightfully caught heat for those comments given the fact that they were the definition of asinine.

He also got in a back-and-forth with Billy Horschel at the BMW PGA Championship after Horschel called the LIV players “hypocrites.”