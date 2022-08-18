Patrick Reed, who is one of the bigger names to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf thus far, has failed a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee. The former Masters champ is seeking $750 million in damages.

The suit claims Golf Channel and Chamblee have been “actively targeting Mr. Reed since he was 23 years old to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him.”

While the $750 million number is ridiculous, it’s actually not the most absurd part of the lawsuit.

In section 18 of the suit, Reed and his lawyers listed insults that have allegedly been hurled Reed’s way over the years. The suit claims Chamblee and Golf Channel incited fans to yell the alleged insults at him during tournaments and public appearances.

“Now on the tee the excavator!”

“You suck!”

“You fu–ing suck!”

“You jackass!”

“You coward!”

“Shovel!”

“Why don’t you dig a grave and bury yourself in it!”

“You piece of sh-t!”

“No one likes you!”

“Everyone hates you Reed!”

“Good luck digging yourself out of this one!”

“Where are your parents coward?!”

“You cheater!”

“Cheat!”

“Everyone hates you cheater!”

“You’re going to miss this cheater!”

“You cheat in college and on tour, you’re a piece of sh-t!”

“Beat the cheater’s ass!”

“Sorry Webb for having to play with the cheat! Who did you piss off?”

“Why don’t you introduce your children to their grandparents you ungrateful bi-ch?!”

Again, these phrases are listed verbatim in the court documents.

“These induces personal attacks have in turn harmed his performance at tournaments and events, despite his excellent record, which record would be even much greater without the disruption and emotional distress caused by these personal attacks,” the suit reads before listing the alleged insults.

Patrick Reed’s Not So Awesome Past

Reed has been in the middle of a number of cheating controversies that date all the way back to his college days.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner began his college career at Georgia before transferring to Augusta State. His move to the smaller school wasn’t by choice, according to a number of reports.

Reed was reportedly kicked off of Georgia’s team after allegedly cheating during a qualifying round. He allegedly hit a tee shot deep in the rough, found a different ball closer to the fairway, and played that as his own. Reed’s teammates caught him, and reported it to the coaching staff.

Later that same semester, $400, a watch, and a Scotty Cameron putter were allegedly stolen from the team’s facility. The very next day, Reed allegedly showed up to the facility with a wad of cash and said he won it off of a professor the day before.

The drama didn’t end at Georgia.

During the third round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge, Reed was caught improving his lie in a waste bunker. The PGA Tour issued Reed a two-stroke penalty after the incident.

A closer look at Patrick Reed’s two-stroke penalty during Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/z2aqkajnYq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2019

Two years later, while playing in the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Reed was given free relief after claiming his ball was embedded in the rough. He picked up his ball and marked the landing spot before a playing partner or official could actually confirm if it was embedded.

Reed wasn’t given a penalty given the fact he didn’t technically break any rules, but given his history it wasn’t the best of looks. He went on to win the event by five shots over Tony Finau.

The full exchange as Patrick Reed takes embedded ball relief on No. 10. pic.twitter.com/gSPH6PrAoW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2021

We also can’t forget when Reed’s caddie, Kessler Karain, got into a physical altercation with a fan at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. Sure, Reed wasn’t the one doing the shoving, but it just adds to his not-so-great reputation.

Looks like this video is towards the end of Patrick Reed’s caddie and fan altercation. pic.twitter.com/UY11SmFwlF — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) December 14, 2019

